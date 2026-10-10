Internet sensation Mr Faisu announced his wedding with an emotional social media post. He revealed his 'Nikah' was solemnised in the holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, with his family present, calling it a 'dream turned into reality'.

Internet sensation Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has announced his wedding with a heartfelt post on social media, sharing official pictures with his wife and giving fans a glimpse into the special occasion. The influencer shared the joyous news with a deeply emotional caption, revealing that the couple solemnised their ‘Nikah’ in the holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, with his entire family by his side.

Sharing his happiness, Mr Faisu wrote, “And We created you in pairs.” He further expressed his gratitude, writing, “Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words.” In his note, Mr Faisu also requested his fans and well-wishers to keep the couple in their duas as they embark on their new journey together. He concluded with a heartfelt prayer, saying, “May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen.”

Wishes Pour In For The Newlyweds

The wedding announcement, accompanied by official pictures of the couple, reflects the significance of the occasion and the spiritual importance of beginning their married life in Madinah. Known for his massive social media following and popularity among young audiences, Mr Faisu has often shared glimpses of his life with fans. As the couple steps into this beautiful new phase of life, fans and well-wishers took to the comment section and sent them love, prayers and warm wishes. Prince Narula commented, “Congratulations brother,” while actor Ridhi Dogra added, “Buhut Mubaarak be blessed always.”

The Couple's Regal Attire

For the wedding ceremony, the groom chose an elegant ivory sherwani featuring intricate embroidery. The long, tailored garment has a refined, regal appearance, with detailed embellishments extending across the front and sleeves. He complemeted his outfit with a matching ivory turban. On the other hand, Mr Faisu’s bride wore a beautiful deep red bridal ensemble adorned with elaborate gold embroidery, delicate floral motifs, and ornate borders. Her outfit features a red dupatta draped over her head and shoulders, embellished with intricate gold detailing. She completed the look with traditional gold jewelry, including a decorative maang tikka, layered necklaces, gold earrings, and stacks of red and gold bangles. (ANI)