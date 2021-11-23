International Emmy Awards 2021: The winners list

The International Emmy Awards honours the excellence in TV shows produced outside the United States. The 49th International Emmy was presented by Yvonne Orji. Check out the winner's list here.

The International Emmy Awards honours the excellence in TV shows produced outside the United States. The International Emmys were presented under 16 categories that also include English language shows.

The 49th International Emmy was presented by Yvonne Orji along with other presenters, which included Aidan Quinn, Brian d'Arcy James, Vanessa Williams, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Felipe Santana and Angelica. Late American film director, producer, screenwriter Stanley Kubrick was honoured with the Internationational Emmys for Arts Programming. You would surely want to know about the winner's list. Check it out here:

Best Drama Series

Tehran (Israel)

Aarya (India)

El Presidente (Chile)

There She Goes Season 2 (UK)

WINNER: Tehran (UK)

Best Telenovela award

A Mother's Love (Brazil)

The Song Of Glory (China)

Destiny (Portugal)

A Quest To Heal (Singapore)

WINNER: The Song Of Glory (China)

Kids: Animation

Mush: Mush And The Mushables 2021 (France)

Petit: Season 2 (Chile)

Shaun The Sheep: Adventures From Mossy Bottom – Season 6 (UK)

Tish Tash (South Korea)

WINNER: Shaun The Sheep: Adventures From Mossy Bottom – Season 6 (UK)

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

Ahlan Simsim (Jordan)

My Life: Picture Perfect (UK)

Tekens Van Leven (Belgium)

The Voice Kids - Season 5 (Brazil)

WINNER: Tekens Van Leven (Belgium)

Best Male Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Serious Men (India)

Roy Nik in Normali (Israel)

Christian Tappán in The Great Heist (Columbia)

David Tennant for Des (UK)



WINNER: David Tennant for Des (UK)

Best TV film

Des (UK)

Atlantic Crossing (Norway)

It's Okay To Not Be Okay (South Korea)

All The Women In The World (Brazil)

WINNERS: Atlantic Crossing (Norway)

Non-Scripted Entertainment

I-Land (South Korea)

The Masked Singer Season 2 (Mexico)

Masked Singer (UK)

Da's Liefde! [That's Love!] (Belgium)

WINNER: Masked Singer (UK)

Best Actress

Hayley Squires for Adult Material (UK)

Valeria Bertuccelli for El Cuaderno De Tomy (Argentina)

Ane Gabarain for Patria (Spain)

Menna Shalaby for Every Week Has A Friday (Egypt)

WINNERS: Hayley Squires for Adult Material (UK)

Short-Form Series

Beirut (Lebanon)

Diário De Um Confinado (Brazil)

Gente Hablando: Season 2 (Spain)

INSiDE (New Zealand)

WINNER: INSiDE (New Zealand)

Non-English Language US Primetime Program

21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards (US)

A Tiny Audience (US)

Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir (US)

Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (US)

WINNER: 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards (US)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Documentary

Cercados [Sieged] Brazil

Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand)

They Call Me Babu (Netherlands)

Toxic Beauty (Canada)

Winner: Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Comedy

Call My Agent – Season 4 (France)

Motherland: Christmas Special (United Kingdom)

Promesas De Campaña [Campaign Promises] (Colombia)

Vir Das: For India

Winner: Call My Agent – Season 4