  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Emmy Awards 2021: The winners list

    The International Emmy Awards honours the excellence in TV shows produced outside the United States. The 49th International Emmy was presented by Yvonne Orji. Check out the winner's list here. 

    International Emmy Awards 2021: The winners list SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 8:53 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The International Emmy Awards honours the excellence in TV shows produced outside the United States. The International Emmys were presented under 16 categories that also include English language shows.

    The 49th International Emmy was presented by Yvonne Orji along with other presenters, which included Aidan Quinn, Brian d'Arcy James, Vanessa Williams, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Felipe Santana and Angelica. Late American film director, producer, screenwriter Stanley Kubrick was honoured with the Internationational Emmys for Arts Programming. You would surely want to know about the winner's list. Check it out here:

    Best Drama Series

    Tehran (Israel)
    Aarya (India)
    El Presidente (Chile)
    There She Goes Season 2 (UK)

    WINNER: Tehran (UK)

    Best Telenovela award

    A Mother's Love (Brazil)
    The Song Of Glory (China)
    Destiny (Portugal)
    A Quest To Heal (Singapore)

    WINNER: The Song Of Glory (China)

    Kids: Animation

    Mush: Mush And The Mushables 2021 (France)
    Petit: Season 2 (Chile)
    Shaun The Sheep: Adventures From Mossy Bottom – Season 6 (UK)
    Tish Tash (South Korea)

    WINNER: Shaun The Sheep: Adventures From Mossy Bottom – Season 6 (UK)

    Kids: Factual & Entertainment

    Ahlan Simsim (Jordan)
    My Life: Picture Perfect (UK)
    Tekens Van Leven (Belgium)
    The Voice Kids - Season 5 (Brazil)

    WINNER: Tekens Van Leven (Belgium)

    Best Male Actor

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Serious Men (India)
    Roy Nik in Normali (Israel)
    Christian Tappán in The Great Heist (Columbia)
    David Tennant for Des (UK)

    WINNER: David Tennant for Des (UK)

    Best TV film

    Des (UK)
    Atlantic Crossing (Norway)
    It's Okay To Not Be Okay (South Korea)
    All The Women In The World (Brazil)

    WINNERS: Atlantic Crossing (Norway)

    Non-Scripted Entertainment

    I-Land (South Korea)
    The Masked Singer Season 2 (Mexico)
    Masked Singer (UK)
    Da's Liefde! [That's Love!] (Belgium) 

    WINNER: Masked Singer (UK)

    Best Actress

    Hayley Squires for Adult Material (UK)
    Valeria Bertuccelli for El Cuaderno De Tomy (Argentina)
    Ane Gabarain for Patria (Spain)
    Menna Shalaby for Every Week Has A Friday (Egypt)

    WINNERS: Hayley Squires for Adult Material (UK)

    Short-Form Series

    Beirut (Lebanon)
    Diário De Um Confinado (Brazil)
    Gente Hablando: Season 2 (Spain)
    INSiDE (New Zealand)

    WINNER: INSiDE (New Zealand) 

    Non-English Language US Primetime Program

    21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards (US)
    A Tiny Audience (US)
    Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir (US)
    Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (US)

    WINNER: 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards (US)

    __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    Documentary

    Cercados [Sieged] Brazil
    Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand)
    They Call Me Babu (Netherlands)
    Toxic Beauty (Canada)
    Winner: Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand) 

    __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    Comedy

    Call My Agent – Season 4 (France)
    Motherland: Christmas Special (United Kingdom)

    Promesas De Campaña [Campaign Promises] (Colombia)

    Vir Das: For India

    Winner: Call My Agent – Season 4  

     

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Naga Chaitanya birthday: Nagarjuna's son wanted to marry Kamal Hassan's daughter once drb

    Naga Chaitanya birthday: Nagarjuna's son wanted to marry Kamal Haasan's daughter once

    Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

    Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

    Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 must-know facts about Telugu actor SCJ

    Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 must-know facts about Telugu actor

    Grammy nominations 2022 all you need to know about tuesdays nominations drb

    Grammy Nominations 2022: All you need to know about Tuesday’s nominations

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas separation rumours: Mom Madhu Chopra reacts. THIS is what she said drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas separation rumours: Mom Madhu Chopra reacts. THIS is what she said

    Recent Stories

    Coronavirus India records lowest daily COVID case rise in 543 days with 7,579 fresh cases-dnm

    Coronavirus: India records lowest daily COVID case rise in 543 days with 7,579 fresh cases

    Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

    Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

    Delhi air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in very poor category-dnm

    Delhi's air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

    Petrol diesel price today, November 23: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 23: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates

    Gold silver price today, November 23: Precious metals rates remain unchanged-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 23: Precious metals rates remain unchanged

    Recent Videos

    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Video Icon
    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon
    India IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru-dnm

    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Video Icon