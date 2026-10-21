Foreign tourists joined the International Kullu Dussehra Festival, praising its vibrant culture and atmosphere. The festival features processions of deities and has significant security, with over 1,200 personnel deployed to ensure safety.

Vibrant Celebrations Enthral Tourists

Not just locals, but foreign tourists also joined in the grand celebrations of the International Dussehra Festival in Kullu, embracing the vibrant culture and festive spirit of the event. Delighted by the celebrations, Kennedy, a tourist from America, expressed, "We are here at the International Dusshera Festival in Kullu. The festival brings together colourful deities and diverse cultures, creating a truly beautiful atmosphere. The markets are vibrant, the dancing is wonderful, and there’s so much colour, joy, and excitement everywhere. There's a lot of colourfulness and a lot of fun... It is super fun to participate in and experience."

Procession of Deities

Jitendra Sharma, the Priest of Shringa Rishi Maharaj, said, "Today, Lord Shringa Rishi Maharaj has arrived and is now presiding at Dhalpur, accompanied by his 18 kardu... During our journey to the Raghunath temple to pay our respects, we encounter various other deities along the way..."

Strict Security Measures in Place

Meanwhile, a total of 1,265 police and home guard personnel have been deployed across six sectors to ensure security and maintain law and order during the International Kullu Dussehra Festival, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Sengar said.

Speaking to reporters, Sengar said 1,125 police personnel and 140 home guards have been assigned duties across the festival venue, with the entire security operation being overseen by eight officers of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank. “For the International Kullu Dussehra festival celebrated in our town of Kullu, we have deployed 1,125 police personnel and 140 home guards to ensure the safety of the public and the security of the fair. Their duties have been divided across six sectors, with the entire operation being overseen by eight officers of the rank of DSP,” he said.

The Victory of Good Over Evil

Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Navratri and celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival is associated with Lord Shri Ram's victory over Ravana and is observed through traditional rituals and the burning of Ravana effigies. (ANI)