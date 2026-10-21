Who is Anita Kanwal? The 72-year-old Bollywood and TV actress has discussed her financial concerns, dwindling savings and desire to remain independent while clarifying reports about seeking financial help.

Anita Kanwal, who is a veteran actress from Bollywood, aged 72, has spoken candidly regarding her financial problems as well as the problem she faces of getting acting roles.

While talking to Vickey Lalwani, an Indian journalist, she talked about her savings and how she wants to be financially independent in the future. Later this led to misrepresentation of begging money.

Who is Anita Kanwal?

Anita Kanwal is a veteran Indian actress who works both on screen and on television. Some of the shows where the actress has been seen include "Chanakya", "Banegi Apni Baat" and "Sasural Genda Phool". Her filmography includes Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Gangaajal.

Having established herself as a veteran actor through her supporting and character roles, the actress is now experiencing the difficulty of finding roles suitable for her age.

Anita Kanwal Shares Details of Financial Hardship At Age 72

In her talk with Vickey Lalwani, Kanwal said that despite living in a great-looking home, most of her finances rely on her savings. She worries that all her savings could be exhausted and said she must keep earning, as she may have several years ahead of her.

She shared that her children frequently assure her that she can depend on them financially. However, she doesn’t wish to become financially dependent on them.

Kanwal stated that she prefers to stay in a position where she can help her children out rather than ask them for any financial assistance. It became clear that she prioritizes her financial independence in her old age.

Anita Kanwal Responds To Financial Trouble Stories

Following stories surrounding her financial state, Kanwal posted on social media her displeasure. She said that an interview she did six months ago had been misrepresented.

As per the actress herself, she was asked how long she could do without work, and she had estimated that she could manage for up to one year to one and a half years. She did not like stories that suggested that she was asking for money.

However, Kanwal added that her conditions were different now than during that discussion. It turns out that she had found a film, got some collaborations for Instagram and started her own series of Reel dramas.

It must be noted that although the actress has expressed her worries about her future and need for more roles, she has strongly denied the idea that she is begging for money.