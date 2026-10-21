Sara Ali Khan was seen crying at Amritsar's Golden Temple while promoting her upcoming film Udta Teer on October 20, 2026. The video, widely shared, sparked a strong online reaction, with many netizens accusing her of a 'PR stunt' while others expressed empathy for her emotional moment.

The fast spread of this footage triggered a wave of reactions. Netizens split their opinions. Many called her display a 'PR stunt'. Others showed genuine concern or empathy.

Days before the October 23 release of the spy comedy Udta Teer, the duo visited the sacred Sikh shrine. Both actors were in Amritsar as part of a promotional tour across Punjab. This timing made her emotional display a key talking point.

Online Reactions Divide Viewers

Social media users quickly commented on the viral video. It showed Khan deeply moved during her prayers. The comments section, on 'bollywoodblindditems' and other platforms, revealed a clear split in public sentiment. Many expressed skepticism. They suggested the emotional outburst was a calculated move to generate publicity for the film. Comments ranged from 'overacting' accusations to questioning the realness of her tears. Some netizens outright dismissed it as a 'PR stunt' to create buzz for Udta Teer before its release.

Critics also felt the incident looked staged. Cameras were obviously present during such a personal moment in a holy place. This fed accusations. Many believed it was a planned public relations exercise, not a spontaneous show of emotion.

What Netizen's Commented!

One user wrote, “What a great performance yaar!” Another comment read, “Finally, a performance worth crying over.” One more comment read, “PR stunt even in a holy place?”

Calls for Empathy Amidst Scrutiny

But not everyone condemned her. Despite the much criticism and 'PR stunt' allegations, many online users defended the actress. They said a sacred place like the Golden Temple can profoundly impact an individual. They suggested genuine emotion often happens during such visits. They told people not to dismiss her tears as mere theatrics, highlighting that spiritual experiences can overwhelm anyone.

Many called for empathy across social media. Some urged others to respect Khan's privacy. They asked people to acknowledge the possibility of a sincere emotional experience. Supporters stressed that people naturally react this way in sacred spaces, even celebrities.

Ayushmann Khurrana joined her during the visit. They both offered prayers. The duo also shared a picture from the Golden Temple on social media earlier. They extended Dussehra wishes to their followers. This showed they had planned this visit as part of their promotions.

Udta Teer gets ready for its theatrical release on October 23.