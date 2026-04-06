Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse into the Pataudi family's Easter celebration on Instagram. The photos featured Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Sharmila Tagore, among others, enjoying a festive get-together.

Pataudi Family's Easter Celebration

Sara Ali Khan gave fans a look at how the Pataudi family celebrated Easter this year as she shared snippets from their get-together.

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On Sunday, the 'Simmba' actor took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the Easter celebrations. The pictures showed members of the Pataudi family coming together to mark the occasion.

In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore were seen posing together.

Another picture featured Bebo and Saif with Sara and Ibrahim. A third picture captured the siblings posing alongside their grandmother, Sharmila Tagore.

Along with the pictures, Sara wrote a caption that read, "Happy Sunday & Happy Easter. Any guesses on who's the biggest feaster?"

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sara was last seen in 'Metro In Dino' (2025). She will next be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is expected to be released on May 15, 2026. Reports also suggest that Wamiqa Gabbi may be seen in a key role.

The first 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role. (ANI)