Focus Features' horror-romance 'Obsession' has become its highest-grossing movie ever, earning over USD 224.7 million worldwide. The film, from debut director Curry Barker, surpassed the studio's previous top earner, 'Downton Abbey'.

Focus Features' horror-romance film 'Obsession' has become the studio's highest-grossing movie ever, crossing USD 224.7 million at the worldwide box office, Deadline reported.

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The film directed by Curry Barker has earned more than USD 224.7 million globally, surpassing Focus Features' previous biggest worldwide hit, Downton Abbey (2019), which collected USD 194.6 million worldwide.

According to Deadline, the film had already become Focus Features' highest-grossing title in the domestic market on May 31. It has now gone past several other major releases in the studio's history to claim the top spot.

From Festival Acclaim to Box Office Gold

Made on a reported budget of just USD 750,000, 'Obsession' was acquired by Focus Features for more than USD 15 million after its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight section, Deadline said.

The film, directed by YouTube creator Curry Barker in his feature directorial debut, was first introduced to audiences through festival screenings, including SXSW. The horror-romance has since built strong word-of-mouth among moviegoers and has attracted audiences across different age groups.

Record-Breaking Box Office Performance

The film delivered another strong performance at the box office during its fourth weekend. It collected USD 25.6 million in North America, recording the biggest fourth weekend ever for a horror film and moving ahead of The Blair Witch Project, which earned USD 24.3 million during its fourth weekend in 1999.

Internationally, 'Obsession' added USD 17.7 million during its fourth overseas weekend. The film's worldwide total now stands at USD 224.7 million, including USD 152.1 million from the domestic market and USD 72.6 million from overseas territories.

Strong International Showing

The movie has also performed strongly in several international markets. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, it has earned USD 13.8 million so far. In India, the film has collected USD 4.4 million, becoming one of the highest-performing Hollywood horror titles in the market.

Other Box Office Milestones

Meanwhile, 'Obsession' was not the only film making headlines at the box office this weekend. A24's Backrooms became the studio's highest-grossing film worldwide, while Lionsgate's Michael emerged as the company's biggest box-office success globally.