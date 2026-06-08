R. Madhavan and his wife, Sarita, have been married for 27 years. They recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, and it was all about love and compassion for one another. Well, the actor recently opened up on why he never cheated on his wife, Sarita. Keep reading to find out!

R. Madhavan is one of the most loved and celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. He has impressed his fans each time with impeccable roles, and there's no denying that. From playing an emotionally charged character in 3 Idiots to a shy, awkward husband in Tanu Weds Manu, his acting craft knows no bounds. Well, when we talk about his personal life, he often likes to keep it lowkey.

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Married to his gorgeous wife, Sarita, for 27 years, the duo just celebrated their wedding anniversary, and it was all about love and compassion for one another. Well, in a recent interview with Etimes, the Shaitaan actor opened up about why he has never cheated on his wife. Yes, he said that loyalty comes naturally to him and that he is a, "darpok Madrasi middle-class man."

R Madhavan On Why He Never Cheated On His Wife

He also stated that despite working with many ‘attractive actresses over the years’, he was always very grounded about his relationship, marriage, and values he holds close to his heart. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “I think to be loyal is a family trait. My entire family till the end of their lives remained so loyal to Jamshedji Tata that we actually had a photo of his, along with all the Gods with the mala. So honestly, I will have to go out of my way to not be loyal.”

He further added, “While I am extremely attracted to attractive girls, at the end of the day, I balance off going back home and cuddling my wife as opposed to giving an excuse on why I am not there.” He added that his wife handles his finances so she always has access to his phone and accounts.

Madhavan also shared that he was advised not to reveal that he was married owing to his massive popularity. He shared, “I would open all my girl fan mail along with Sarita. I would insist on taking her for any exotic outdoor shoots, not because I wanted her to know that I am loyal, but I didn’t want to test myself."

About Their Wedding

Madhavan and Sarita got married on June 6, 1999. The couple has a son, Vedaant Madhavan.