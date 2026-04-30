The trailer for 'Indian Institute of Zombies,' a campus-based zombie film, has been released. The movie, from the writers of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', sees top-performing students mysteriously turn into zombies, leaving backbenchers to save the day.

The makers of 'Indian Institute of Zombies' (IIZ) have unveiled the trailer of the movie, which presents a campus-based zombie narrative. The film is backed by Kuku as its maiden feature. Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi, it is produced by Kunj Sanghvi and written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, known for their work on 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Farzi', among others. It features Mohan Kapur, Anupriya Goenka, Jesse Lever, Shivani Paliwal, Rose Sardana, Sachin Kavetham, and Tanishq Chaudhary.

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About the Film's Plot

Set against the high-pressure backdrop of college life, 'Indian Institute of Zombies' presents a unique narrative where academic competition takes a sinister turn. The trailer showcases a world in which top-performing students are mysteriously transformed into zombies, unleashing chaos across classrooms and hostels, as per the press release.

As the outbreak spreads and the academic order begins to collapse, the responsibility of tackling the crisis falls on an unlikely group, the backbenchers.

Trailer Highlights

The trailer highlights a blend of suspense, fast-paced storytelling, and campus-centric comedy, complemented by a high-energy background score, according to the press release.

Release Date

The film is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on May 15. (ANI)