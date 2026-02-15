The Indian Army has released 'Bhairav,' a short film voiced by Amitabh Bachchan, introducing its new Bhairav Battalions. These units are designed for modern warfare, bridging the gap between Para SF and regular infantry for quick offensive solutions.

Indian Army Unveils 'Bhairav' Film with Amitabh Bachchan

The Indian Army released Bhairav, a short film voiced by Amitabh Bachchan, showcasing the Bhairav Battalions and their role in protecting national security. Taking to the official handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), the Indian army exprerssed gratitude and wrote, "With profound gratitude to Shri Amitabh Bachchan for lending his iconic voice for the film." #ShadowsAndSteel#Bhairav भैरव - नाम नहीं, पहचान भैरव - नाम नहीं, परिणाम With profound gratitude to Shri Amitabh Bachchan for lending his iconic voice for the film.@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/bKCApx2kZH — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 15, 2026

The release coincided with Maha Shivratri, a symbolic choice as Bhairav is regarded as a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva associated with protection and the destruction of evil.

A New Force for Modern Warfare

The Bhairav Battalion is positioned between the Para Special Forces and regular infantry units. The battalion was raised to meet modern warfare requirements to provide a quick and precise offensive solution against enemies' threats to the nation. The unit has been raised as part of the Army's recent restructuring, drawing operational lessons from global conflicts, including its own Operation Sindoor.

Taking to X, Big B called it an honour to get associated with it, "For the brave warriors of the army - #Bhairav .. an honour and a privilege to be associated," he wrote. T 5658 - For the brave warriors of the army - #Bhairav .. an honour and a privilege to be associated #shadowsandsteel #indianarmy https://t.co/zRsJmv2ouT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2026

Advanced Capabilities and Mission

Bhairav, the latest Special Force raised by the Indian Army- is being readied to tackle the challenges of modern warfare, as all operatives are capable of handling drones and use them in real operations for targeting bases and formations inside enemy territory.

The Bhairav battalions raised by Army Headquarters with lessons from global and own conflicts in mind, have been created to provide a dedicated force for high-speed, offensive operations to carry out the Special Forces tasking at multiple levels as per requirements.

The Indian Army has raised around 15 of these battalions already, and they have been assigned to different formations on both borders and have plans to raise around 25 of them in total in the near future. The Bhairav battalions would also bridge the gap between the Para Special Forces and the regular Infantry battalions. The Bhairav would also be tasked to carry out Special Operations at tactical to operational depth. (ANI)