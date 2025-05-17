Following recent diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, many Indian streaming platforms have begun withdrawing Pakistani shows. Now, a similar trend appears to be unfolding for Turkish dramas, spurred by Turkey’s vocal support of Pakistan during the conflict.

Zee5 has already removed several Turkish series from its catalogue, and reports suggest that other major streaming services might soon follow suit. The move comes in response to growing concerns over Turkey’s political stance and its impact on Indian sentiment.

Over the past few years, Turkish television dramas have developed a strong following in India. Popular shows like Ertuğrul, Feriha, and Masum gained widespread popularity, particularly in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. However, the current political climate has led content providers to reconsider their associations.

Zee5, for instance, has discreetly taken down titles such as Relationship Status: It’s Complicated along with several other Turkish programs. A source familiar with the decision told Mid-Day that the platform had been observing public sentiment for several weeks. Although there had been no official government directive, the source explained that the platform opted to make a preemptive business decision to avoid potential backlash. According to the insider, even though these shows were performing well, the risk to the platform’s reputation outweighed the commercial gains.

Meanwhile, other platforms such as Amazon and MX Player, which have built extensive Turkish content libraries including hits like Golden Boy, Love is in the Air, and Endless Love, are reportedly re-evaluating their strategies. An internal advisory is said to have been circulated, instructing teams to halt new acquisitions of Turkish series for the time being. A person close to these developments mentioned that no existing content had been removed yet, but confirmed that new deals with Turkish producers had been temporarily suspended.

In addition, several YouTube channels that stream Turkish content are reportedly under increased scrutiny. One such channel, Live Pakistan, which was known for broadcasting Resurrection: Ertuğrul, has not been accessible in India since Friday afternoon. A representative from the channel indicated that they had received multiple takedown notices in a short span, suggesting a coordinated action. They expressed concern that, if this trend continues, more channels could soon face removal across the country.

Although the Indian government has not issued any formal order to ban Turkish dramas, the fallout has already affected other areas. Some Indian universities have begun severing academic ties with institutions in Turkey.

In the film industry, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently called on filmmakers to avoid choosing Turkey as a shooting location. The Mid-Day report titled “Turkey no-go for Bollywood” (May 15) highlighted this growing industry-wide sentiment.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which represents a wide range of professionals in India’s entertainment sector, has officially declared a complete boycott of Turkey. This ban covers all filming and cultural collaborations, with immediate effect. As per the association’s declaration, Indian producers, directors, and financiers are barred from taking any form of content production—whether film, television, or digital—to Turkish soil.

On May 14, FWICE reinforced this position by releasing a statement urging film producers to reconsider any plans involving Turkey due to the country's perceived alignment with Pakistan on sensitive issues. The federation stated that it firmly believes in prioritizing national interests and viewed continued cooperation with Turkey as potentially damaging to India’s cultural and political integrity.

FWICE further appealed to all members of the Indian film industry—including production houses, actors, and technical crews—to act in solidarity and refrain from engaging with Turkey until its government demonstrates a diplomatic shift grounded in mutual respect and non-interference.

This strong response from India’s media and entertainment sectors follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s outspoken support for Pakistan during the recent conflict, which has provoked significant backlash among Indian audiences and stakeholders.