Dolunay to Kiraz Mevsimi: 5 popular Romantic Comedy Turkish dramas in India

Romantic comedy Turkish dramas have taken India by storm, offering a delightful blend of love, laughter, and heartwarming stories. Here are five popular Turkish romantic comedy dramas that have become a rage in India.

Here are the 5 popular romantic comedy Turkish Dramas that are a rage in India:

1.Dolunay (Full Moon):

Delight in the culinary adventures and captivating romance of Nazlı and Ferit in this feel-good romantic comedy. "Dolunay" has won over Indian viewers with its light-hearted moments and irresistible chemistry.

2. Kiraz Mevsimi (Cherry Season):

Indulge in the sweet and charming world of Oyku and Ayaz as they navigate the complexities of love and friendship. "Kiraz Mevsimi" has captured Indian hearts with its relatable characters and heartwarming storyline.

3. Erkenci Kus (Early Bird):

Immerse yourself in the enchanting tale of Sanem and Can, whose lives intertwine amidst hilarious situations and blossoming romance. "Erkenci Kuş" has become a favourite among Indian viewers, showcasing the perfect blend of love and humour.

4. Kiralik Ask (Love for Rent):

Enter the amusing world of a contract marriage between the workaholic Omer and the vivacious Defne. This endearing series has become a sensation in India, offering laughter, romance, and unforgettable characters.

5. Can Yaman series (Inadina Ask, Bay Yanlis):

Experience the irresistible charm of Can Yaman, a beloved Turkish actor known for his comedic timing. Whether it's the mistaken identities of "Bay Yanlış" or the entertaining love story in "Inadina Ask," Can Yaman's charisma has captivated Indian audiences.

