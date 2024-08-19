Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India Day Parade New York: Ram Mandir float graces parade; sparks protests, controversy [WATCH]

    The Ram Mandir float faced controversy in the days leading up to the parade, with several groups labeling it as anti-Muslim and requesting its removal from the event

    India Day Parade New York: Ram Mandir float graces parade; sparks protests, controversy [WATCH]
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Despite objections from some U.S.-based groups, a Ram Mandir float was part of the India Day Parade in New York City on Sunday. The float, representing the newly consecrated temple in Ayodhya, was adorned with garlands, while members of the Indian diaspora, dressed in traditional clothing and holding the Indian flag, danced in celebration along the streets of New York.

    Controversy surrounding the Ram Mandir float emerged before the parade, as several organizations criticized it as anti-Muslim, calling for its exclusion from the event. Groups such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Indian American Muslim Council, and Hindus for Human Rights expressed concerns that the float was intended to celebrate the demolition of a mosque and promote a specific religious ideology. These organizations communicated their objections in a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

    The letter emphasized that the float’s inclusion in the parade was an attempt to equate Hindu nationalist ideology with Indian identity, despite India’s secular constitution. On the other side, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, which organized the float, argued that it was a representation of a significant Hindu religious site and a celebration of a deity deeply rooted in Indian culture. The Hindu American Foundation supported the float’s inclusion, citing it as a matter of free speech.

    The Federation of Indian Associations, responsible for organizing the parade, emphasized that the event served as a celebration of India’s rich cultural diversity, featuring floats that represented a wide range of communities. The annual parade in New York City is held shortly after India’s Independence Day.

