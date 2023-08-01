Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India Couture Week: Sara Ali Khan's ramp walk with Aditya Roy Kapur called 'fake', people prefer Ananya Pandey

    Sara Ali Khan faces backlash for her ramp walk at India Couture Week with Aditya Roy Kapur; called fake. People prefer Aditya Roy Kapur's chemistry with Ananya Panday on the runway. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's recent ramp walk together has left fans disappointed, as they felt a lack of chemistry between the two. Critics have expressed their disapproval of Sara's walk, calling it fake and lacking authenticity. Despite both looking stunning in their respective outfits, the audience couldn't help but notice the missing spark between them. Sara's walk, in particular, has garnered significant attention, with many netizens giving her a negative response for her performance on social media. The duo's otherwise elegant appearance failed to create the desired impact, leaving fans wanting more from their on-stage chemistry.

    What are netizens on social media saying?

    One user wrote, "Sara ka walk bilkul fake lag ra hai...baby ye traditional dress hai na ki koi ultramode glamour dress ki apko itne sharp or tough look Dene pde". Another user commented, "Aditya should have walked alone.. that would have been good". One more user said, " Whenever she walks the ramp every time overacting". A user slammed her for trying too hard, saying, " She’s trying so hard.. looks so obvious."

    As Sara Ali Khan makes her entry onto the ramp, her walk receives mixed reviews from the audience. Some criticize her for trying too hard to emulate the model's straight-faced walk, attributing it to fakeness. However, it is important to note that Sara is primarily an actress, not a professional model, and she has consistently showcased her acting skills in every film she's done. Despite the criticism, many still appreciated her efforts and praised her performance on the ramp. However, the chemistry between Sara and Aditya couldn't have been better.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nevanta (@nevantamedia)

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's captivating chemistry was missed by fans during Aditya's recent ramp walk at India Couture Week with Sara Ali Khan. Their previous appearance together for designer Manish Malhotra garnered immense praise and left fans in awe with their sizzling presence.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
