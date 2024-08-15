Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2024 Songs: 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' to 'Ae Watan'-9 patriotic songs to kindle your patriotism

    On the occasion of Independence Day 2024, which will be celebrated on August 15, 2024, let us take a look at some of the patriotic and emotional songs to enjoy on this special day!

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    On August 15, 1947, India declared its independence from British rule. Since then, India has celebrated Independence Day with enormous passion and splendour throughout the country every year, and Bollywood is no exception. Over the years, B-town has produced some of the finest patriotic songs, frequently performed on events like Independence Day and Republic Day. On Independence Day 2024, different Bollywood music can be played, ranging from Maa Tujhe Salaam from the album Vande Mataram, published in 1997, to Ae Watan from the Alia Bhatt-starring film Raazi.

    "Maa Tujhe Salaam" - A.R. Rahman
    Album: Vande Mataram (1997)
    Details:     A.R. Rahman composed and sang this passionate song in respect to the homeland. The song's moving words and evocative melody make it an enduring symbol of national pride.

    "Ae Watan" - Arijit Singh
    Movie: Raazi (2018)
    Details:     Arijit Singh sings this song, which brilliantly portrays the sentiments of love and sacrifice for the motherland. It plays at critical points throughout the film, intensifying the emotional effect.

    "Teri Mitti" - B Praak
    Movie: Kesari (2019)
    Details:     This touching ballad, produced by Arko and sung by B Praak, honours warriors' sacrifices. The lyrics reflect a strong love for the nation and the ultimate sacrifice of giving one's life.

    "Vande Mataram" - Lata Mangeshkar
    Album/Movie: Various renditions; the most famous is from Anand Math (1952)
    Details:     Lata Mangeshkar's "Vande Mataram" performance is one of the most memorable versions of India's national hymn. The lyrics, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, promote patriotism and dedication to the nation.

    "Chak De! India" - Sukhwinder Singh, Salim–Sulaiman
    Movie: Chak De! India (2007)
    Details:     This dynamic and motivating song embodies the spirit of success and national pride. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, it has become an anthem for Indian sports teams, instilling solidarity and drive.

     

    "Mere Desh Ki Dharti" - Mahendra Kapoor
    Movie: Upkar (1967)
    Details:     Composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, this classic song celebrates India's agricultural richness and pride in being an Indian. Gulshan Bawra's lyrics express a deep connection to the land.

    "Kar Chale Hum Fida" - Mohammed Rafi
    Movie: Haqeeqat (1964)
    Details:     This song, performed by Mohammed Rafi, is a moving homage to the warriors who gave their life for the country. Madan Mohan composed it, while Kaifi Azmi wrote the lyrics. It portrays the grief and pride of sacrifice.

    "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" - Lata Mangeshkar
    Details:     C. Ramchandra composed and Kavi Pradeep authored this song, which Lata Mangeshkar sung in 1963. It honours the soldiers who perished in the 1962 Sino-Indian War and is credited with bringing Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears on its maiden performance.

    "Sandese Aate Hain" - Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod
    Movie: Border (1997)
    Details    : This truly moving song depicts soldiers' desire for their families. Written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik, it became a symbol of the emotional challenges that troops undergo while stationed far away from home.

