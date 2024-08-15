Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celebrities including Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Anushka Shetty, Prabhu Deva, and others resorted to social media to offer patriotic thoughts on Independence Day.

    Independence Day 2024: Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, here's how celebrities extended wishes
    People all around the country are celebrating the 78th Independence Day today (August 15) with great zeal and grandeur. On the occasion, various Bollywood and South Indian celebrities rushed to Instagram to wish their fans and fellow countrymen. Celebrities including Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Anushka Shetty, Prabhu Deva, and others resorted to social media to offer patriotic thoughts on the occasion.

    Akshay Kumar

    Allu Arjun

    Mohanlal

    Chiranjeevi 

    Prabhu Deva and Anushka Shetty were among the other celebs who used social media to express their Independence Day greetings. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the national flag for the 11th time in a row at the Red Fort. Over 10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras, and snipers were deployed in Delhi, while security camps were put up in 13 villages in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Bastar district, where the Tricolour would be hoisted for the first time on Independence Day. 

    On the eve of Independence Day, August 14, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, emphasizing the importance of strengthening affirmative action as a vehicle for inclusion while rejecting divisive tendencies based on imagined social hierarchies. She also stated that India's successful electoral process supports democratic forces around the world. 

    The Independence Day address was PM Modi's first major event following the election results, which would be watched and understood by millions of Indians. So, did Prime Minister Modi's voice and body language represent the new electoral reality on Thursday? Will the government be able to continue on the reform path? Modi began his address by recounting how 40 crore Indians beat a superpower to end the colonial yoke. He then underlined that Indians currently number 140 crore.

