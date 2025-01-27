'I'm turning 60 this year.....', Shah Rukh Khan OPENS up on his age defying looks [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan recently dazzled fans at Dubai's Global Village, celebrating his upcoming 60th birthday with a humorous take on his youthful appearance. He also performed hit songs from his films and shared exciting details about his next project, King, which he stars in alongside daughter Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his immense fan following not only in India but globally, recently took the stage at Global Village in Dubai, where he captivated his audience with performances and interactions. Several videos from the event have circulated on social media, with one of them showing him discussing his youthful appearance.

In the video shared by his fan pages on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan addressed the crowd and mentioned that he would be turning 60 this year. He humorously remarked on his age-defying looks, claiming that he appeared to be just 30. He also shared that he sometimes forgets a few things.

Other videos from the event captured him dancing to popular songs from his films, including "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from Pathaan and "Zinda Banda" from Jawan. His fans went wild when he opened his arms and struck his iconic signature pose.

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan also shared an update about his upcoming project, King, in which he stars alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. The actor confirmed that the movie would be directed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan. He assured his fans that the film would be a highly entertaining experience and that they would thoroughly enjoy watching it in theaters. Although he couldn’t reveal specific details about the project due to his director's strict instructions, he mentioned that he was in the process of shooting and would continue for a couple of months.

