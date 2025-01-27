Alia Bhatt wears stunning Sabyasachi saree; celebrates 25 years of his legacy [PHOTOS]

Alia Bhatt recently celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 25 years in fashion with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. Applauding his visionary work in elevating Indian couture globally, she showcased a stunning black Sabyasachi saree that blended traditional elegance with modern sophistication

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently marked a significant occasion by honoring designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Instagram, celebrating his 25-year journey in the fashion industry. Through her post, she expressed admiration for his remarkable contribution to Indian couture, acknowledging him as a visionary who has elevated traditional craftsmanship to global prominence

article_image2

In a photo and video series, Alia was seen wearing an exquisite black saree by Sabyasachi. The saree exuded timeless elegance, blending traditional artistry with modern design elements. Its luxurious drape was paired with an intricately embellished blouse featuring sequins and beadwork, creating a perfect harmony of tradition and contemporary fashion

article_image3

The blouse’s bold, sleeveless design with a deep neckline brought a contemporary edge to her overall look. Alia accessorized minimally yet effectively, opting for statement earrings and a striking ring. These elements accentuated the ensemble without overshadowing its intricate details

article_image4

Complementing her attire, Alia styled her hair in a sleek updo, further enhancing the regal and modern aesthetic. The backdrop of mirrors added a sophisticated touch to the visuals, amplifying the elegance of her tribute and the craftsmanship of the celebrated designer

article_image5

Through her post, Alia highlighted Sabyasachi’s transformative impact on the fashion world. She praised his ability to weave storytelling into his designs, elevating Indian craftsmanship to the global stage and inspiring a new wave of fashion that blends heritage with contemporary styles

article_image6

Alia’s look in the black saree radiated grace and glamour. The seamless fusion of classic style and modern touches reflected Sabyasachi’s mastery, with Alia perfectly embodying the essence of his creations. Her sophisticated styling and poised presence made for a captivating tribute to the designer’s legacy

