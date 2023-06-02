Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ilaiyaraaja turns 80: Celebrating musical maestro with his 6 iconic Malayalam and Tamil hit songs

    As the world expressed their love for him on his birthday, it is the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane through his beautiful works of melody. (Mahalekshmi)

    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Ilaiyaraaja songs have defined generations of musicians and audiences. His evergreen tracks are always the go-to choice for musical revival.

    Selecting a few from his plethora of work is an impossible task. But let us indulge you with his 6 musical hits in the Malayalam and Tamil music industries.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: 7 amazing facts about the music maestro his fans should know

    1. Kannai Kalaimaane (Moondram Pirai, 1982): 

    The music captures the emotional core of the film and unveils the turmoil of the characters. K.J. Yesudas breathes life into the words by singing this Ilaiyaraaja composition with lyrics penned by Kannadasan.

    2. Valaiyosai (Sathyaa, 1988):

    A shift in pace from the previous track, this is an upbeat song that has you bobbing your head and tapping your feet to the rhythm. It is a soothing and romantic duet sung by the iconic singers' Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

     

    3. Unarumee Ganam (Moonnam Pakkam, 1988):

    This song projects the pure and adorable relationship between a grandfather and a grandchild. This Ilaiyaraaja-composed song is a definite moment of reminiscence.

    4. Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan (Gunaa, 1991):

    A track that became famous for its experimental nature of combining the song with dialogues, it is yet another Romantic song that expresses love and admiration for one another.

     

    5. Endhan Nenjil (Kalaignan, 1993):

    K.J. Yesudas and S. Janaki lend their voices to this beautiful composition with the lyrics penned by Vaali. It is a visual treat that follows the romantic epiphany of the leading characters.

     

    6. Thendral Vanthu Theendum Pothu (Avatharam, 1995):

    This visually impactful track has got curated to represent the story, where a blind woman sees the world through the eyes of her lover, taking in every little thing the world offers.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Glance at earliest days, career, personal life, awards won by musical legend

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
