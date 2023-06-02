Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: 7 amazing facts about the music maestro his fans should know

Composer Ilaiyaraaja is celebrating his 80th birthday today (June 02). We bet you didn't know these mind-blowing facts about him.

When we hear the name Ilaiyaraaja, we immediately think of the tunes that make us nostalgic. His songs have made us experience various emotions: they have helped us laugh, forget our troubles, and tug at our heartstrings.

Such is the power of music, especially when performed by a gifted artist like Ilaiyaraaja. Ilaiyaraaja, who has scored for over 1000 films, can produce an entire album in a couple of hours, when other composers require months.

Ilaiyaraaja is still at the top, and AR Rahman is the only composer who can compete with him. Despite their stylistic differences, they have made a worldwide audience sit up and take note of Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada movie music.

Did you know he was given the nickname 'Isaignani' by Kalaignar M Karunanidhi? So, since Ilaiyaraaja turns 80, let us examine at some fascinating facts about beloved Isaignani.

On June 2, 1943, Ilaiyaraaja was born as Gnanathesiken. He began his career with Dhanraj Master, who was influential in introducing western music into Tamil cinema. Because of his financial situation, he was unable to finish his education.

He was the first Indian film musician to employ African beats in his songs. He is also the first Asian artist to write a symphony for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in less than 30 days.

Ilaiyaraaja made his Hollywood debut in the romance film 'Love And Love Only,' directed by Indian-Australian Julian Karikalan.

Ilaiyaraaja did not use string instruments in the song 'Raja Rajathi Rajan' from Agni Natchathiram. The first verse was written using only two notes.

In 2002, 'Rakamma Kaiya Thattu' from Mani Ratnam's Thalapathi was placed one on the BBC World Service Top Ten Chart. AR Rahman's Vande Mataram is also on the list.

Raja, known for his mastery of Carnatic music, is credited with inventing the Panchamukhi raga.

The music for Hey Ram was composed by another musician who eventually dropped out of the production. Ilaiyaraaja, who created the songs based on the lip-sync of the visuals, was recruited on board by Kamal Haasan.