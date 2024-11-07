IIFA Utsavam 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu honored as woman of the year, Rana Daggubati jokes Steal Show [WATCH]

At IIFA Utsavam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the Woman of the Year award, receiving praise for her impactful career. Host Rana Daggubati brought humor to her victory by playfully teasing her, referencing her journey from Tollywood to Hollywood and recalling her nickname, “Samantha ‘Ruthless’ Prabhu"

At the recent IIFA Utsavam awards ceremony, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took home the prestigious Woman of the Year title, marking a proud achievement in her career. During the event, which saw various Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities in attendance, host Rana Daggubati added a playful twist to the moment, sparking laughter with his witty banter directed toward the actress. As Samantha delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, Rana seized the opportunity for some lighthearted teasing, poking fun at their long-standing camaraderie.

The entertaining interaction unfolded as Samantha was about to exit the stage. Rana called her back, leading her to respond with a friendly warning, “I just gave an emotional speech, don’t do comedy now." Not one to miss an opportunity, Rana replied with a humorous nod to Samantha’s impressive journey, saying, “Samantha went from Tollywood to Hollywood. Went from my sister-in-law to sister.” This remark, referencing Samantha's evolving career and their playful relationship, drew loud applause and laughter from the audience.

Rana continued the friendly ribbing, recounting a nickname he’d given her in the past: Samantha “Ruthless” Prabhu. This nickname, though clearly in jest, highlighted the actress’s fierce determination and resilience, qualities that have helped her make a name in both Indian and international cinema. His comments reflected the warmth and humor that often characterize interactions within the Tollywood fraternity.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite for Mani Ratnam's next amid divorce rumours? Read on

This exchange between Samantha and Rana, two prominent figures in the South Indian film industry, quickly went viral, with fans sharing the amusing moment across social media. Many appreciated the lightheartedness Rana brought to the event, as well as the mutual respect and camaraderie he and Samantha share. Samantha’s journey, as noted by Rana, has indeed been remarkable, going from regional success in Tollywood to landing roles in international projects, a transition few have made so seamlessly.

Their lively exchange not only showcased their close friendship but also added a memorable touch to Samantha’s special night, making it a highlight of the IIFA Utsavam ceremony for fans and attendees alike.

Latest Videos