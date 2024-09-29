IIFA 2024: Bobby Deol gets emotional as he wins award at Abu Dhabi; wife Tanya kisses him - WATCH

Bobby Deol's emotional moment at the IIFA 2024 Awards, where he won the Best Villain Award for his role in Animal, marked a significant milestone in his career. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he expressed heartfelt thanks to his fans

Bobby Deol was visibly moved when it was announced that he had won the Best Villain Award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 for his role in the film Animal. As his name echoed through the venue, Bobby's emotional reaction was captured on video, where he could be seen tearing up in joy. Seated next to his wife, Tanya, Bobby embraced her warmly, planting a kiss on her before making his way to the stage to accept the award.

As he stepped up, the audience erupted into cheers, creating an electric atmosphere that resonated with his heartfelt gratitude. Bobby fought back tears as he expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming support from his fans. The joyous crowd chanted his name, a testament to his popularity and the impact of his performance in Animal. “Thank you, thank you so much. I can hear it in your voices, how much you feel that I won this award. It makes a difference when I hear it in your voices that I should win this award. Thank you so much,” he said, visibly touched by the moment.

During his speech, Bobby admitted, “I am not good at saying things but…” as the audience erupted into cheers once again. In a charming attempt to regain some control over the raucous crowd, he playfully recreated his iconic finger-on-the-lip pose from Animal, which elicited laughter and further cheers from his fans.

In a delightful twist, Vicky, one of the attendees, encouraged Bobby to dance to the tune of "Jamal Kudu." Bobby, always ready to entertain, obliged with enthusiasm and even invited the film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, to join him on stage. The camaraderie showcased during this moment highlighted not just Bobby's journey in the film but also the collaborative spirit of the Animal team.

A Significant Comeback

Animal holds a special place in Bobby Deol's career, marking his major comeback in the film industry after a hiatus. While his role in the film was limited and mute, his presence resonated strongly with audiences, earning him a new moniker among fans: "Lord Bobby." This resurgence reflects a turning point for the actor, who has long been recognized for his earlier work in Bollywood but has been less visible in recent years.

The film itself garnered significant acclaim at the IIFA 2024, winning additional awards, including Best Film and Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Anil Kapoor. Bhupendra Babban also received the award for Best Playback Singer (Male). The recognition highlights not just Bobby's remarkable performance, but also the collective success of the Animal team, celebrating a film that has redefined their careers and captured the hearts of viewers.

