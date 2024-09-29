Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others grace red carpet [PHOTOS]

    IIFA Awards 2024 happened last night at Abu Dhabi. Shah Rukh Khan grabbed the best actor's award for 'Jawan' as Rani Mukherjee won the best actress award for 'Mrs. Chatterjee V/s Norway

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    IIFA 2024

    Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others walked the red carpet at IIFA. Let's check out their photos here

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in an all black suit and brown shows. The 'Jawan' actor grabbed the best actor's award at the ceremony for the same movie. He also hosted the show along with Vicky Kaushal and others

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday made a stunning appearance at the IIFA Awards last night, donning a golden ensemble that exuded a celestial vibe. She wore a halter-neck blouse adorned with embellishments and a unique cropped upside-down hem. Complementing her look was a floor-length embellished cape paired with a satin saree skirt featuring an attached pallu draped elegantly over her arm. To finish off her outfit, Ananya opted for a centre-parted top knot, accessorized with rings, a bracelet, block heels, and statement ear cuffs, all while keeping her makeup minimal for a chic look

    Bobby Deol with wife

    Bobby Deol attended the award ceremony with his wife Tanya. He won an award for the best performance in a negative role for his character in 'Animal'

    Nushrratt Bharuccha

    Nushrratt Bharuccha turned heads in an elegant off-white floor-length gown adorned with sparkling silver sequins. To elevate her ensemble, she added a striking white fur cape jacket that featured a dramatic long train at the back. Her look was completed with delicate jewelry, including a necklace and matching earrings, along with rings. Nushrratt styled her hair in a chic coiffed manner and opted for minimal makeup, creating a sophisticated appearance

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor captivated everyone at the IIFA Awards, showcasing a stunning gilded golden gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. The statement floor-length piece was beautifully complemented by Bulgari jewelry. Her glamorous look featured a sleek wet-hair style, soft pink eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, and winged eyeliner. She completed her makeup with pink lips, blushed cheeks, and feathered brows, embodying the essence of a modern goddess

    Rani Mukherjee

    Rani Mukherjee looked gorgeous in a saree with matching polka dot blouse. The pearl neckpiece added grace to her overall attire. She won the best actress award this year

