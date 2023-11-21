Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch)

    IFFI 2023 Opening Ceremony: Shahid Kapoor falls at the 54th IFFI opening ceremony held in Goa on Monday (Nov 20) night. Several stars were present at the grand launch, from Karan Johar to Sunny Deol to Madhuri Dixit. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Shahid Kapoor fell on the stage during his 54th IFFI Film Festival performance on Monday night. The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) began on November 20 with a star-studded opening ceremony. Several celebrities attended the gala event, including Karan Johar and Sunny Deol. Shahid Kapoor approached the stage as part of the premiere to sing on some of his most hit songs, but no one expected him to collapse.

    Shahid danced his heart out with his fellow dancers in an internet video. While his performance lit the stage on fire, the Haidar star tripped and collapsed as it concluded. Despite the embarrassment, Shahid did not let it bother him. He instantly rose to his feet and executed the last position. He blew kisses to everyone in the room.

    Also Read: Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das to Martin Freeman, full winners list here

    Watch the video below:

    Shahid was seen riding a bike and dancing to songs like Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai from Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Saree Ke Fall Sa from R... Rajkumar, and Dhan Te Nan from Kaminey in other videos. 

    On Monday, Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna hosted the ceremony at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Madhuri was acknowledged during the ceremony in addition to Shahid. She received the award for Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema.

    Also Read: 54th International Film Festival of India: "The Kerala Story" set to grace screens 

    “An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds. Today, we are filled with admiration as we present the ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ Award to the talented , charismatic actress who has redefined excellence in cinema, at the 54th International Film Festival of India. A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy!" wrote Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on X.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
