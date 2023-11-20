54th International Film Festival of India: "The Kerala Story" set to grace screens of the event on this date

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's cinematic masterpiece, "The Kerala Story," has garnered widespread acclaim, establishing itself as a resounding success at the box office. Tackling the delicate theme of forced religious conversion, the film has now achieved another remarkable milestone by earning a coveted spot at the prestigious 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2023, to be held in Goa.

Scheduled to make its grand screening on November 27 at 4:30 PM on INOX Screen-II in Goa, "The Kerala Story" will join the ranks of esteemed international titles from around the globe that are set to be showcased at IFFI 2023. Directed by the highly-regarded filmmaker Sudipto Sen, the film unfolds as a gripping drama, intricately exploring the lives and culture of Kerala. The narrative unfolds a compelling journey involving three women from the southern state who, enticed by conversion, find themselves drawn into the folds of the Islamic State (IS) group.

Beyond its captivating storytelling, "The Kerala Story" has achieved the distinction of becoming the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. Vipul Amrutlal Shah, through this cinematic gem, has delivered a heartfelt narrative that resonated with millions of viewers. The film's remarkable success is reflected in its impressive box office numbers, grossing ₹288.04 crores in India and ₹15.64 crores overseas, resulting in a staggering worldwide gross collection of ₹303.97 crores.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan drops major hints for Tiger 4 at IND VS AUS world cup final - Watch