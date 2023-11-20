Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    54th International Film Festival of India: "The Kerala Story" set to grace screens of the event on this date

     

    "The Kerala Story" a box office sensation, heads to IFFI 2023 in Goa. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film intricately explores the truth of forced religious conversion in Kerala.

    54th International Film Festival of India: "The Kerala Story" set to grace screens of the event on this date SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    Vipul Amrutlal Shah's cinematic masterpiece, "The Kerala Story," has garnered widespread acclaim, establishing itself as a resounding success at the box office. Tackling the delicate theme of forced religious conversion, the film has now achieved another remarkable milestone by earning a coveted spot at the prestigious 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2023, to be held in Goa.

    Scheduled to make its grand screening on November 27 at 4:30 PM on INOX Screen-II in Goa, "The Kerala Story" will join the ranks of esteemed international titles from around the globe that are set to be showcased at IFFI 2023. Directed by the highly-regarded filmmaker Sudipto Sen, the film unfolds as a gripping drama, intricately exploring the lives and culture of Kerala. The narrative unfolds a compelling journey involving three women from the southern state who, enticed by conversion, find themselves drawn into the folds of the Islamic State (IS) group.

    Beyond its captivating storytelling, "The Kerala Story" has achieved the distinction of becoming the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. Vipul Amrutlal Shah, through this cinematic gem, has delivered a heartfelt narrative that resonated with millions of viewers. The film's remarkable success is reflected in its impressive box office numbers, grossing ₹288.04 crores in India and ₹15.64 crores overseas, resulting in a staggering worldwide gross collection of ₹303.97 crores.

    ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan drops major hints for Tiger 4 at IND VS AUS world cup final - Watch

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Falimy Box Office Collection: Basil Joseph, Jagadish starrer gets a good start rkn

    Falimy Box Office Collection: Basil Joseph, Jagadish starrer gets a good start

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan drops major hints for Tiger 4 at IND VS AUS world cup final - Watch SHG

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan drops major hints for Tiger 4 at IND VS AUS world cup final - Watch

    When Payal Ghosh wanted to marry Mohammed Shami and become his second wife RBA

    When Payal Ghosh wanted to marry Mohammed Shami and become his second wife

    Koffee with Karan 8: "Varun Dhawan labels Karan Johar 'ghar tode'; Siddharth Malhotra laughs awkwardly SHG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Varun Dhawan labels Karan Johar 'ghar tode'; Siddharth Malhotra laughs awkwardly

    Anupamaa update: Rupali Ganguly's show's new twist; Anuj turns saviour for Baa-Bapuji RBA

    Anupamaa update: Rupali Ganguly's show's new twist; Anuj turns saviour for Baa-Bapuji

    Recent Stories

    NIA files case against designated terrorist Pannun, his outfit SFJ over video threat to Air India passengers snt

    NIA files case against designated terrorist Pannun, his outfit SFJ over video threat to Air India passengers

    Turkish cargo ship with over a dozen onboard sinks in Black Sea, one body recovered amid severe storm AJR

    Turkish cargo ship with over a dozen onboard sinks in Black Sea, one body recovered amid severe storm

    WATCH Fans chanting 'Rohit Rohit' to lift Indian skipper's morale after WC loss wins hearts avv

    WATCH: Fans chanting 'Rohit Rohit' to lift Indian skipper's morale after WC loss wins hearts

    6 sarees to steal from Janhvi Kapoor's closet RKK

    Purple to golden: 6 sarees to steal from Janhvi Kapoor's closet

    Ananya Pandey to Suhana Khan, star kids leave fans awestruck with hot bikini pictures SHG

    Ananya Pandey to Suhana Khan, star kids leave fans awestruck with hot bikini pictures

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon