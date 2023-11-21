IFFI 2023: Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' first preview unveiled; Karan Johar graces the event 

At the 54th International Film Festival of India, the preview of Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' was unveiled, attended by notable figures like producer Karan Johar. The event included a subsequent panel discussion.

Prime Video, known as a popular entertainment platform in India, revealed a special preview of its much-awaited original movie, "Ae Watan Mere Watan," at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). This festival, recognized as Asia's oldest and India's iconic international film event, showcased the movie and featured a moving performance of the song 'Qatra Qatra' by Sukhwinder Singh during the opening ceremony.

The film, directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer, is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Although the movie is set to release early next year, attendees at IFFI got an exclusive glimpse, setting the stage for a discussion on November 21 titled 'Drawing Inspiration from History to Create an Immersive Cinematic Experience for Today’s Audiences.' This event, held at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, included a powerful performance by Sukhwinder Singh and was attended by notable figures like Sara Ali Khan, producers Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar, director Kannan Iyer, and Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video.

The occasion highlighted the emotional impact of the film, and a panel discussion at the Entertainment Society of Goa delved into the making of this captivating drama. Mr. Sanjib Shankar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, started the session, which focused on bringing India's rich historical heritage to life and using storytelling for positive social and cultural impact. Producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, along with Aparna Purohit, discussed the art of storytelling in portraying history through cinematic brilliance. Director Kannan Iyer talked about the challenges of narrating true historical events and emphasized the crucial role of world-building in capturing the essence of the narrative's era. Lead actor Sara Ali Khan shared how such content preserves history and motivates the younger generation.

Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video, said, "At Prime Video, we're committed to delivering compelling and rooted stories that resonate with our viewers while showcasing the diverse cultural and historical tapestry of our nation." She highlighted "Ae Watan Mere Watan" as an untold chapter from India's history, paying tribute to unsung heroes.

Karan Johar expressed his excitement about IFFI, praising it as a grand festival that has grown over its 54 years. He described "Ae Watan Mere Watan" as a truly inspiring story, expressing eagerness for the audience to get a glimpse before its premiere next year. Apoorva Mehta stressed the importance of authenticity in recreating the pre-independence era for the film, and Kannan Iyer discussed maintaining the essence of historical events while incorporating creative liberties for audience engagement.

Sara Ali Khan described the film as a story deserving to be told, emphasizing its portrayal of unsung heroes and their sacrifices during the freedom struggle. Prime Video's participation in IFFI reflects the streaming sector's role in fostering India's creative economy and serving as a platform for showcasing Indian stories globally.

Apart from the "Ae Watan Mere Watan" events, Prime Video has a diverse lineup of activities during the festival. IFFI, being one of Asia's oldest film festivals, brings together films, creators, talent, and storytellers from around the world to celebrate India's vast entertainment ecosystem.

