IFFI 2023: Filipino director Brillante Mendoza claims filmmaking is a way to tell true stories

At the International Film Festival of India 2023, Brillante Mendoz's 'A behind-the-scenes look at Ma'Rosa' was screened as part of the Masterclass.

The 54th International Film Festival of India is currently underway in Goa, and there is a lot going on. Filipino director Brillante Mendoza discussed the craft of filmmaking, which is to tell true stories, and movies are regarded as a medium for directors. He also said that however, different directors approach coming up with ideas, developing a plot, setting the scene, partnering with actors, applying visual language, handling sound, and managing performers in different ways. Brillante Mendoza is a notable modern Filipino director and was present at a workshop at IFFI Goa 2023 on Wednesday.

Brillante Mendoza on filmmaking

"The power of storytelling is when a person connects with a film; it becomes a part of their life. You have to identify as a filmmaker and be true to your trade. It's not going to be easy. Filmmaking is both a dedication to telling truthful stories and a passion," he said.

'A behind-the-scenes look at Ma'Rosa' was screened as part of the Masterclass, and the director then took questions. Mendoza remarked that he makes films for the general audience and allows them to decide what he does.

About Brillante Mendoza

Mendoza is considered a cinematic legend as he made history as the first Filipino to win the Best Director award at Cannes in 2009 with Kinatay. Mendoza also received the prestigious title of "Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et Lettres" by France in 2014.

His experience began in 2005 when he won the Golden Leopard with Masahista at Locarno. Resbak is now available through Amazon Prime. His most recent productions have maintained his international reputation, including Amo on Netflix and Gensan Punch on HBC GO. Mendoza's influence extends well beyond the Philippine borders.