Idris Elba celebrated his 7th wedding anniversary with wife Sabrina, calling their union a 'magical marriage' in a heartfelt Instagram post. The actor shared a slideshow of memories, including their Simpsons-style depiction and promotion for their brand.

Actor Idris Elba celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with wife Sabrina Elba, marking the occasion with a heartfelt tribute and a series of nostalgic memories shared on social media, according to People.

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The 'Hijack' star, 53, took to Instagram, to celebrate seven years of marriage with Sabrina, calling it a "magical marriage" and expressing his affection for his wife. "7 is the magical number," he wrote. "We are 7 years deep in a magical marriage @sabrinaelba I love you even though you share me with all the sister wives...(You started that) you're my wifey.. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

His post featured a slideshow of images capturing moments from their relationship over the years, including a billboard of the couple promoting their co-founded skincare brand, as well as a creative image of them depicted as Simpsons characters, according to People.

Their Love Story

Idris and Sabrina met at a party in Vancouver in 2017 while the actor was filming a movie in the Canadian city. "I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party, and there she was," he recalled on The View in 2019. "It was love at first sight. The rest is history," according to People.

The couple got engaged in February 2018 after Idris proposed on stage at Rio Cinema in London during a screening of his directorial debut 'Yardie'. Reflecting on the moment, he told People, "It was a little spontaneous, if I'm honest... I was like, 'I'm doing it right now, here, today.'"

They tied the knot on April 26, 2019, in Marrakesh, Morocco, at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel. The celebrations reportedly included a festive pre-wedding dinner at Amanjena, followed by a grand ceremony featuring camels, fire dancers and traditional festivities. "There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing," a source told People at the time.

'The Happiest I've Been'

Speaking about his decision to remarry, Idris had shared on 'The View', "I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn't get married again. But I met someone that opened me up." He further added, "I'm actually the happiest I've been in a long time."

Describing Sabrina in an earlier interview with People in November 2018, Idris said, "She makes me laugh, and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes, and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think," according to People. (ANI)