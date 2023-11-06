ICC Cricket World Cup: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli's century with sweet surprise

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated Virat Kohli's 49th century in the 2023 ICC World Cup match against South Africa with a tempting cake, expressing his support for the cricketer's milestone. Kartik, known for various successful film projects, is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion

On November 5, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday and gave the biggest gift to his fans by hitting his 49th century in the ongoing 2023 ICC World Cup tournament during a match against South Africa, thus matching Sachin Tendulkar's record. This remarkable achievement naturally called for a celebration, and among the countless cricket fanatics who were proud of Kohli's amazing feat was Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan seized the opportunity to indulge in a tempting cake to mark Virat Kohli's historic century. He shared his celebration on his Instagram account. In the photo, Kartik can be seen with a wide grin while standing inside a popular bakery in Pune, holding a plate with a delectable cake and a spoon. For this special outing, Kartik chose a casual attire, donning blue denim jeans, a basic white t-shirt, and a cap. He shared the picture on his Instagram with the caption, "Virat ki century ho to cheating to banti hai," expressing his joy and support for Virat Kohli's achievement.

Kartik Aaryan, known for his work in Bollywood, started his career in the Indian film industry after completing his engineering. His debut film, "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" in 2011, turned out to be a massive success, making him a household name. Over the past decade, he has been a part of several hit projects, including "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety," "Luka Chuppi," "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," and "Satyaprem Ki Katha," among others. Currently, Kartik is busy shooting for Kabir Khan's upcoming film, "Chandu Champion," in which he will be playing the titular role.

