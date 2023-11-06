Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli's century with sweet surprise

    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated Virat Kohli's 49th century in the 2023 ICC World Cup match against South Africa with a tempting cake, expressing his support for the cricketer's milestone. Kartik, known for various successful film projects, is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli's century with sweet surprise ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    On November 5, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday and gave the biggest gift to his fans by hitting his 49th century in the ongoing 2023 ICC World Cup tournament during a match against South Africa, thus matching Sachin Tendulkar's record. This remarkable achievement naturally called for a celebration, and among the countless cricket fanatics who were proud of Kohli's amazing feat was Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

    Kartik Aaryan seized the opportunity to indulge in a tempting cake to mark Virat Kohli's historic century. He shared his celebration on his Instagram account. In the photo, Kartik can be seen with a wide grin while standing inside a popular bakery in Pune, holding a plate with a delectable cake and a spoon. For this special outing, Kartik chose a casual attire, donning blue denim jeans, a basic white t-shirt, and a cap. He shared the picture on his Instagram with the caption, "Virat ki century ho to cheating to banti hai," expressing his joy and support for Virat Kohli's achievement.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan EP 3 promo OUT: Karan Johar lets the 'Liger' out in a room with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

    Kartik Aaryan, known for his work in Bollywood, started his career in the Indian film industry after completing his engineering. His debut film, "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" in 2011, turned out to be a massive success, making him a household name. Over the past decade, he has been a part of several hit projects, including "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety," "Luka Chuppi," "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," and "Satyaprem Ki Katha," among others. Currently, Kartik is busy shooting for Kabir Khan's upcoming film, "Chandu Champion," in which he will be playing the titular role.

    ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati's candid card game stirs social media frenzy; Read more

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral Deepfake Video circulating on her; Here's what she said ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral Deepfake Video circulating on her; Here's what she said

    KH 234: Dulquer Salmaan joins Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan pan-Indian film rkn

    KH 234: Dulquer Salmaan joins Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan pan-Indian film

    The Railway Men' Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Babil Khan, lead gripping tale of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' heroes SHG

    'The Railway Men' Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Babil Khan lead gripping tale of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' heroes

    Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati's candid card game stirs social media frenzy; Read more ATG

    Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati's candid card game stirs social media frenzy; Read more

    Explained: What is Deepfake? the AI technique that Rashmika Mandana has fallen victim of RKK

    Explained: What is Deepfake? the AI technique that Rashmika Mandana has fallen victim of

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral Deepfake Video circulating on her; Here's what she said ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral Deepfake Video circulating on her; Here's what she said

    Diwali 2023 8 tips to capture perfect photos on your phone gcw eai

    Diwali 2023: 8 tips to capture perfect photos on your phone

    Spotlight on civic apathy in Bengaluru, white-topped road caves in at a busy stretch in the I-T capital vkp

    Spotlight on civic apathy in Bengaluru, white-topped road caves in at a busy stretch in the I-T capital

    KH 234: Dulquer Salmaan joins Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan pan-Indian film rkn

    KH 234: Dulquer Salmaan joins Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan pan-Indian film

    7 Indian breakfast recipes to warm your winter mornings gcw eai

    7 Indian breakfast recipes to warm your winter mornings

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon