Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Athiya Shetty beams with joy as 'Best Man' KL Rahul hits winning six against Australia

    India's first match in this ICC Cricket World Cup against Australia showed Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stepping up and taking India home after a top order debacle. KL Rahul's unbeaten 97 was adjudged Man of the Match. His wife and bollywood actress, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram stories to pen down appreciation and love for her husband

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Athiya Shetty beams with joy as 'Best Man' KL Rahul hits winning six against Australia ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    Yesterday marked the first match of India in the ongoing cricket ICC World Cup where India went up against Australia. The match started on a positive note with Indian bowlers dominating the Aussies. However, the the start of the second innings was a shaky one with the top order failing to perform. Ishan Kisan, Sheyash Iyer and captain Rohit Sharma left the pavilion without having scored a run. It was then Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who stood up to the occasion and took India home scoring 85 and 97 respectively with KL Rahul remaining unbeaten and ending the match with a winning 6.

    KL Rahul was adjudged the Man of the Match for his contribution and his wife actress Athiya Shetty was happy and proud. The actress took to her Instagram stories to post the winning moment and captioned it as, ''Best Guy Ever''.

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Athiya Shetty beams with joy as 'Best Man' KL Rahul hits winning six against Australia ATG

    Athiya had her eyes glued to the match, and she couldn't contain her joy watching her husband excel on the field. She shared a reel on her Instagram stories that showcased Rahul's winning six and captioned it with "Best guy ever" along with a red heart emoji.

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Athiya Shetty beams with joy as 'Best Man' KL Rahul hits winning six against Australia ATG

    Other than Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana too praised KL Rahul for his exemplary performance through his instagram stories. The Vicky Donor actor too posted a story with his picture using a clap emoji and a flag of India to show his appreciation for the performance.

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Athiya Shetty beams with joy as 'Best Man' KL Rahul hits winning six against Australia ATG

    The match between India and Australia showcased the power of teamwork. The Australian team set a target of 199 runs while batting first. However, the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, effortlessly chased down the target, finishing with 201 runs and six wickets to spare. KL Rahul remained unbeaten with 97 runs, while Virat Kohli contributed with 85 runs. This victory marked a positive start for the host country, India, in the ODI World Cup 2023.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 8:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gurdas Maan's musical tour gets postponed amid India - Canada contradiction DPK

    Gurdas Maan's musical tour gets postponed amid India - Canada contradiction

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Rhea Chakraborty's video, calls her 'Hero' DPK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Rhea Chakraborty’s video, calls her ‘Hero’

    Nushrratt Bharuccha returns home from Israel, looks totally shaken and distraught (Watch)

    Nushrratt Bharuccha returns home from Israel, looks totally shaken and distraught (Watch)

    Rhea Chakraborty terms her family, friends as 'pillars of sanity' DPK

    Rhea Chakraborty terms her family, friends as 'pillars of sanity’

    Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush, Nitya Menon's film is now available in multiple languages on OTT rkn

    Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush, Nitya Menon's film is now available in multiple languages on OTT

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Heavy rain to continue today; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain to continue today; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts

    Israel Hamas war updates over a thousand killed, airstrikes on Hamas sites in Gaza intensify

    Israel-Hamas war: Death toll goes past 1100, airstrikes on Hamas sites in Gaza intensify

    Election Commission to announce poll dates for Mizoram Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan Telangana today gcw

    Election Commission to announce poll dates for 5 states today

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt arrive for football match hand-in-hand; Nita Ambani too present [PICTURES] ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt arrive for football match hand-in-hand; Nita Ambani too present [PICTURES]

    Kerala news live October 09 2023 updates major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: State likely to receive rainfall today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon