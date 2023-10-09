ICC Cricket World Cup: Athiya Shetty beams with joy as 'Best Man' KL Rahul hits winning six against Australia

India's first match in this ICC Cricket World Cup against Australia showed Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stepping up and taking India home after a top order debacle. KL Rahul's unbeaten 97 was adjudged Man of the Match. His wife and bollywood actress, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram stories to pen down appreciation and love for her husband

Yesterday marked the first match of India in the ongoing cricket ICC World Cup where India went up against Australia. The match started on a positive note with Indian bowlers dominating the Aussies. However, the the start of the second innings was a shaky one with the top order failing to perform. Ishan Kisan, Sheyash Iyer and captain Rohit Sharma left the pavilion without having scored a run. It was then Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who stood up to the occasion and took India home scoring 85 and 97 respectively with KL Rahul remaining unbeaten and ending the match with a winning 6.

KL Rahul was adjudged the Man of the Match for his contribution and his wife actress Athiya Shetty was happy and proud. The actress took to her Instagram stories to post the winning moment and captioned it as, ''Best Guy Ever''.

Other than Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana too praised KL Rahul for his exemplary performance through his instagram stories. The Vicky Donor actor too posted a story with his picture using a clap emoji and a flag of India to show his appreciation for the performance.

The match between India and Australia showcased the power of teamwork. The Australian team set a target of 199 runs while batting first. However, the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, effortlessly chased down the target, finishing with 201 runs and six wickets to spare. KL Rahul remained unbeaten with 97 runs, while Virat Kohli contributed with 85 runs. This victory marked a positive start for the host country, India, in the ODI World Cup 2023.