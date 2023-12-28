Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I am afraid of you...' Vijay Sethupathi told Katrina Kaif during 'Merry Christmas' shooting

    Vijay Sethupathi reveals he didn't talk to Katrina Kaif during Merry Christmas. Vijay shared in an interview that he was ‘afraid’ of her.

    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    Merry Christmas, a film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, will be released shortly. The one-of-a-kind thriller, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is planned to be released on January 12, 2024. Katrina had said that Vijay did not speak to her during the filming. Vijay quickly replied, stating that he was 'afraid' of her.

    Katrina revealed during an interview with Pinkvilla regarding the film, “I have to tell you something, you probably don’t know, a lot of people here. Vijay sir is very philosophical and he’s very very wise. He’s not a big conversationalist, at least on the film.”

    Katrina said that Varun Dhawan informed her, “I came to know later that Sriram sir had possibly told people that they shouldn’t talk too much to me on set. Varun Dhawan told this to me. He was asking what it’s like working with Sriram sir. I was like, ‘He’s amazing, his world is amazing but nobody talks much to me on set.’ I was questioning myself. He said, ‘Don’t worry, he’s told everyone not to talk to you.’ I don’t know if that’s true.”

    Sriram immediately said, “I don’t think so.” Vijay then added, “No, no, it was not like that. I’m afraid of you, that’s why I didn’t talk. I’m new to this industry and she’s well experienced and she’s a big star here.”

    The Merry Christmas teaser opens with a collage of several footage. On Christmas Eve, Katrina runs into Vijay Sethupathi and asks him whether he is single or if he quietly removed his wedding band when he saw her. They soon arrive at her house, where things take an unexpected turn. She invites him to remain, implying that looks may be misleading. The story takes place over the course of one night and appears to be a fascinating and thrilling dark thriller.

    Katrina recently visited the Red Sea Project Festival in Jeddah and stated that her upcoming project, Merry Christmas, will be the most difficult of her career. She stated that collaborating with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has been her long-held ambition. Katrina also stated that her part in the film required her emotional and artistic involvement. Katrina also remarked on working with Vijay Sethupathi, describing him as "phenomenal" and expressing awe for his ability to flip between Hindi and Tamil.

    Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, Rajesh Williams, and Pari also appear in the film. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also make cameo appearances in the film. Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg created Merry Christmas.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
