Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I hereby state...'; Dalljiet Kaur REMOVES photos with husband, his surname ahead of wedding anniversary

    Television actress Dalljiet Kaur's removal of wedding photos and husband's surname from social media sparks split rumors, amidst family medical issues

    I hereby state...'; Dalljiet Kaur REMOVES photos with husband, his surname ahead of wedding anniversary ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    Television personality Dalljiet Kaur has sparked speculation after making significant changes to her social media presence, fueling rumors about the status of her relationship with husband Nikhil Patel. The actress, who tied the knot with Patel on March 10, 2023, has removed all photos featuring her husband from her Instagram account and dropped his surname from her bio.

    This move has led to widespread curiosity regarding the couple's relationship status, with many speculating about a possible split. Responding to inquiries about the situation, a representative for Kaur clarified that she and her son Jaydon are currently in India due to family medical issues, including her father's and mother's surgeries. The spokesperson emphasized Kaur's desire for privacy during this time, particularly concerning her children.

    ALSO READ: Who is Anushka Sen? The 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai

    Before marrying Patel, Kaur had spoken openly about her decision-making process, particularly in consideration of her son's welfare. She had expressed the importance of finding a good father figure for Jaydon and ensuring compatibility with her potential spouse. Reflecting on their initial meeting, Kaur recalled how Jaydon had spontaneously addressed Patel as 'papa,' signaling a strong connection that ultimately led to their decision to marry.

    Kaur's marriage to Patel marked her second union, following her divorce from Shalin Bhanot in 2015 amid allegations of domestic abuse. Throughout her career, Kaur has appeared in numerous television series, including 'Jodein Rishton Ke Sur,' 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon,' and 'Kulvaddhu,' as well as reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Nach Baliye 4.'

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Anushka Sen? The 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai ATG

    Who is Anushka Sen? 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai

    Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT RBA

    Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan ATG

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan

    Is Munawar Faruqui in LOVE? Bigg Boss 17 winner shares romantic pic with mystery girl RBA

    Is Munawar Faruqui in LOVE? Bigg Boss 17 winner shares romantic pic with mystery girl

    Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious video on Chocolate Day; jokes about 'Nibba-Nibbis' [WATCH] ATG

    Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious video on Chocolate Day; jokes about 'Nibba-Nibbis' [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    SEXY photos: Ameesha Patel flaunts her cleavage in black bikini top from Dolce & Gabbana- see viral pics RBA

    SEXY photos: Ameesha Patel flaunts her cleavage in black bikini top from Dolce & Gabbana- see viral pics

    Who is Anushka Sen? The 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai ATG

    Who is Anushka Sen? 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai

    Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT RBA

    Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan ATG

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan

    Pakistan Election 2024 Need stable hands and a healing touch to move ahead says Army chief gcw

    Pakistan Election 2024: Need ‘stable hands’ and a ‘healing touch’ to move on, says Army chief

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon