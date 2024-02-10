'I hereby state...'; Dalljiet Kaur REMOVES photos with husband, his surname ahead of wedding anniversary

Television personality Dalljiet Kaur has sparked speculation after making significant changes to her social media presence, fueling rumors about the status of her relationship with husband Nikhil Patel. The actress, who tied the knot with Patel on March 10, 2023, has removed all photos featuring her husband from her Instagram account and dropped his surname from her bio.

This move has led to widespread curiosity regarding the couple's relationship status, with many speculating about a possible split. Responding to inquiries about the situation, a representative for Kaur clarified that she and her son Jaydon are currently in India due to family medical issues, including her father's and mother's surgeries. The spokesperson emphasized Kaur's desire for privacy during this time, particularly concerning her children.

ALSO READ: Who is Anushka Sen? The 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai

Before marrying Patel, Kaur had spoken openly about her decision-making process, particularly in consideration of her son's welfare. She had expressed the importance of finding a good father figure for Jaydon and ensuring compatibility with her potential spouse. Reflecting on their initial meeting, Kaur recalled how Jaydon had spontaneously addressed Patel as 'papa,' signaling a strong connection that ultimately led to their decision to marry.

Kaur's marriage to Patel marked her second union, following her divorce from Shalin Bhanot in 2015 amid allegations of domestic abuse. Throughout her career, Kaur has appeared in numerous television series, including 'Jodein Rishton Ke Sur,' 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon,' and 'Kulvaddhu,' as well as reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Nach Baliye 4.'