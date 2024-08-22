Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I am fearless..', Mimi Chakraborty takes stand against online trolling, rape threats for post on Kolkata case

    Bengali actress and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty recently confronted online abuse following her social media post about the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. She boldly addressed the threats she received, standing firm against harassment and calling for justice

    I am fearless..', Mimi Chakraborty takes stand against online trolling, rape threats for post on Kolkata case ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Bengali actress and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty recently took a firm stand against online harassment following a social media post addressing the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. In her response, Chakraborty denounced the threats she received and described herself as "fearless," condemning those who tried to intimidate her.

    On her official Instagram, Chakraborty shared a video featuring spiritual and motivational speaker Jaya Kishori, who criticized the practice of questioning women about their clothing choices. She emphasized the importance of educating boys on respectful behavior towards women.

    In her post, Chakraborty made it clear that abusive comments would not deter her. She asserted that she was inherently fearless and that her stance was not only for herself but also for other women who have stood against oppression. She expressed her disdain for those who attempt to use intimidation as a means of silencing women, labeling such behavior as shameful and reflective of poor upbringing.

    ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee sells his high-rise apartment in Mumbai for whopping THIS much; check out price here

    On August 20, Chakraborty also posted screenshots of the abusive messages she had received, tagging a senior officer from the cyber crime division of the Kolkata Police. She questioned the normalization of rape threats by individuals who outwardly support women's rights but engage in harmful online behavior. She called for accountability and justice, criticizing the moral and educational failures that allow such threats to persist.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks CM Mamata Banerjee's help; actress share Instagram story; read details RBA

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks CM Mamata Banerjee's help; actress share Instagram story; read details

    SHOCKING Ayesha Takia latest look goes viral fan says I couldn't even recognise her RBA

    SHOCKING! Ayesha Takia's latest look goes viral; fan says 'I couldn’t even recognise her'

    AMMA tight-lipped on Hema Committee report; stance will be taken at executive meeting, says Siddique dmn

    AMMA tight-lipped on Hema Committee report; stance will be taken at executive meeting, says Siddique

    'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' trailer: Uorfi Javed's unscripted original series talks about her reel-real life RKK

    'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' trailer: Uorfi Javed's unscripted original series talks about her reel-real life

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty trains in Kalaripayattu for prequel; check out his latest Instagram post vkp

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty trains in Kalaripayattu for prequel; check out his latest Instagram post

    Recent Stories

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks CM Mamata Banerjee's help; actress share Instagram story; read details RBA

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks CM Mamata Banerjee's help; actress share Instagram story; read details

    Kerala Weather Update: Cyclonic circulations likely to bring rainfall; IMD sounds yellow alert august 22 2024 anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Cyclonic circulations likely to bring rainfall; IMD sounds yellow alert

    Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024: Congress, NC announce pre-poll alliance AJR

    BREAKING | Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024: Congress, NC announce pre-poll alliance

    Delhi Mumbai or Bengaluru? States with highest number of female drinkers RBA

    Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru? States with highest number of female drinkers

    Neuralink 2nd patient masters 'Counter-Strike 2', Elon Musk envisions millions Neuralinked by 2034 (WATCH) snt

    Neuralink's 2nd patient masters 'Counter-Strike 2', Elon Musk envisions millions Neuralinked by 2034 (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon