Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu reveals plans to make Hyderabad a national cinema hub, citing its growth potential. The government will create a blueprint to attract film industries, boost jobs, and has revived film awards in Gaddar's name.

Vision for Hyderabad as a Cinema Hub

The Telangana government has accorded the highest priority to the Telugu film industry, working with a vision to establish Hyderabad as a national hub for cinema, said Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Wednesday. He made the remarks during a meeting with the jury members of the Gaddar Film Awards, held at the Secretariat. The Deputy CM explained that while cities like Bombay, Kolkata, and Chennai have limited scope for further expansion of the film industry, Hyderabad offers many favourable factors for film industries across all languages to grow and flourish.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"If film industries of all languages move to Hyderabad, it will generate employment opportunities for the youth of the state, including technicians, writers, and directors. Hyderabad will emerge as a global centre for the film market, he said, adding that the government will prepare a detailed blueprint for this, according to a press release.

Revival of Film Awards in Gaddar's Honour

He noted that the previous government neglected film awards for several decades. In contrast, the Praja Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has revived film awards to encourage the cinema sector, which has a powerful influence in driving social change.

Remembering Gaddar's Legacy

Additionally, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka also described Gaddar as a great personality who sacrificed his life for society through art. He said Telangana represents art, revolution, questioning, sensitivity, love, and compassion, and that Gaddar was a towering figure who showcased Telangana's art and culture to the world. That is why the government began presenting film awards in his name last year to promote the film industry.

He assured that talent and transparency would be the sole criteria for selecting film awards and recalled that last year's jury earned widespread appreciation for conducting the selection process with excellence. Considering the experience, commitment, and passion of eminent personalities from the film industry, the government, through the Film Development Corporation (FDC), consulted all stakeholders and appointed the jury members. He assured that the government would extend complete cooperation wherever required.

The Deputy CM reiterated that the Praja Government aims for every initiative to benefit society and remain accountable to the people. He suggested that while selecting films for the Gaddar Awards, care should be taken to ensure that, along with commercial elements, a strong social message is also present, which would encourage meaningful cinema in the coming days.

Gaddar Film Awards: Schedule and Organisation

Moving forward, he announced that film screenings for the Gaddar Film Awards will begin on February 6, and the awards ceremony will be held on February 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festival, and will be hosted by the state government. He recalled that last year's Gaddar Awards ceremony was conducted in a magnificent manner, delivering a powerful message globally, and stated that this year too the event would be organised on a large scale. The state government is providing full autonomy and necessary support to the Film Development Corporation and the I&PR Department for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the meeting was attended by Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju, I&PR Commissioner Priyanka, FDC Executive Director Kishore Babu, and noted film personalities Tanikella Bharani, K.S. Rama Rao, Roja Ramani, and Ashok Kumar, among others. (ANI)