    Hrithik Roshan writes heartfelt message on Saba Azad's birthday; calls her 'home'

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in a relationship for a long time. They confirmed their relationship publicly at a party last year.

    Hrithik Roshan writes heartfelt message on Saba Azad's birthday; calls her 'home'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have a well-known romantic relationship. They often share their love for each other on social media. On Saba Azad's 38th birthday, Hrithik Roshan posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram along with a photo, presumably from one of their trips. In the picture, they both looked happy and were casually dressed.

    In his message, Hrithik expressed “We all look for that place That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership – just enough, to be able to shout out together “C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!! That’s what it feels like with you. like Home That’s where the adventure begins. Creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love.,” 

    Hritik and Saba confirmed their relationship publicly at Karan Johar's birthday party last year, where they were seen holding hands.

    In a conversation with News18 earlier, Saba talked about the constant attention on her love life. She said, “Would it not get to anybody? It gets to everybody. But I think it’s a part of the course. People are just morbidly interested in other people’s lives, what can we do about it? You just keep your head down and keep working. You just don’t let it affect you, you smile and carry on. It’s part of the job. The only part of my life that I’m happy to be public about is my work. Anything else is nobody’s business.”

    Prior to his relationship with Saba, Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan for nearly 14 years before they decided to go their separate ways. Even though they ended their marriage, they maintain a friendly and amicable relationship, especially for the sake of co-parenting their children. Currently, Sussanne is in a romantic relationship with Arslan Goni.

    ALSO READ: Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Mehendi: Allu Arjun, wife Sneha, others enjoy pre-wedding soiree amid royal decor

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
