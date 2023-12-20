Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother'

    Upon the birthday celebration of Arslan Goni, the current partner of Hrithik Roshan's ex wife, Sussanne Khan, Hrithik took to Instagram to convey warm wishes, addressing him as a brother. Additionally, Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad, also extended her birthday greetings to Arslan.

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother' SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media platform to convey birthday greetings to Arslan Goni, the current beau of his former spouse, Sussanne Khan. The actor extended his warm wishes to Arslan, shedding light on the amicable friendship they share. Hrithik and Arslan have forged a notable friendship, often indulging in social gatherings and recreational pursuits together. 

    Sharing a picture of Arslan on Instagram stories, Hrithik wrote, "Happy birthday brother man @arslangoni Wish you a supersonic year ahead.👊"

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother' SHG

    Arslan's girlfriend Sussanne had earlier wished her beau through an adorable instagram with caption, "Happpppppy HAPPIESSSSTTTTTT BIRTHDAY my Love… You are the greatest GIFT to me.. you make me HAPPPIERRRR than I ever thought possible.. your capacity to Give overwhelms me and so you make me a better person.. My Love.. we gonna Rock this Life with every cell in our soul.. come what may with every little bit of Fire in our bellies.. and spark in our heart.. let this journey begin.. coz Baybeee we just started off.. ♥️♥️♥️🥳🥳🥳🥳😝🎂🎂🥹thank you for Being YOUUUUUU… 🧿🧿🧿🧿 I Love you with EVERYTHING In me.. ALL I ever want is YOU. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

    Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad also extended her with to Arslan by commenting on Sussanne, "Happy happy birthday @arslangoni"

    Despite their marital dissolution in November 2014, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have successfully nurtured a convivial and respectful connection. This post-divorce rapport is evident in their participation in family events and their concerted efforts in co-parenting their two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

    Hrithik Roshan is presently romantically entwined with Saba. The couple officially disclosed their relationship status last year, gaining attention for their openly affectionate social media posts and conspicuous public appearances. According to reports, Hrithik and Saba initially crossed paths through shared acquaintances, setting the stage for the blossoming of their romantic connection.

    On the flip side, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's romantic journey kicked off as they serendipitously encountered each other through mutual connections within the television industry. Their bond deepened swiftly, fueled by shared sentiments. Arslan, distinguished for his role in "Jia Aur Jia," has become an integral part of Sussanne's life, signaling a new chapter in her personal relationships.

    ALSO READ: 'Salaar': Filmmaker SS Rajamouli joins Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran for special interview, watch video

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Salaar': Filmmaker SS Rajamouli joins Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran for special interview, watch video RKK

    'Salaar': Filmmaker SS Rajamouli joins Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran for special interview, watch video

    Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga defends Ranbir Kapoor's 'big pelvis' dialogue; says it was 'compliment' SHG

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga defends Ranbir Kapoor's 'big pelvis' dialogue; says it was 'compliment'

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals she waited two years for Sushant Singh Rajput; says "I had hopes.." SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals she waited two years for Sushant Singh Rajput; says "I had hopes.."

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan shares new poster, reminds fans about film release date RKK

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan shares new poster, reminds fans about film's release date

    Veteran actress Hema Chaudhary hospitalised due to brain hemorrhage, condition critical in ICU vkp

    Veteran actress Hema Chaudhary hospitalised due to brain hemorrhage, condition critical in ICU

    Recent Stories

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away vkp

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours anr

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes vkp

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes

    Google Maps 4 amazing features coming to India in 2024 gcw

    Google Maps: 4 amazing features coming to India in 2024

    Committed to the rule of law PM Modi interview reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    'Committed to the rule of law...' PM Modi reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon