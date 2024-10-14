'How is this permissible...', Pooja Bhatt SLAMS people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' inside metro - WATCH

A video showing a group singing “Jai Shri Ram” and Garba songs on a Mumbai metro during Navratri has gone viral, stirring controversy. Actress Pooja Bhatt expressed her disapproval on X, criticizing the gathering as a misuse of public space. Her comments ignited backlash, highlighting the complexities of cultural expressions in shared spaces

A video featuring a group of people chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and singing Garba songs inside a Mumbai metro, likely during Navratri celebrations, has gone viral on social media. Actress Pooja Bhatt, who recently participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2, voiced her disapproval on X (formerly Twitter). She criticized the gathering as a misuse of public space, arguing that such activities should not be permitted. Her comments triggered a backlash, with many users trolling her and highlighting that the group had booked the metro coach in advance, ensuring they were not disturbing others.

Kunal Purohit, who shared the video, remarked that the phenomenon represented how "Hindutva pop music" appealed to diverse classes in both rural and urban settings. He pointed out that well-off, upper-class youths seemed unbothered by singing in a metro.

In her response, Pooja questioned the permissibility of such actions in public spaces, stating that it didn’t matter whether it was Hindutva pop, Christmas carols, Bollywood songs, or any other type of music; public spaces should not be misused in that way. She expressed her concern about the authorities allowing such gatherings.

Pooja further commented on the lack of basic rules, implying that this behavior undermined the potential for law and order in society. She lamented the prevalence of illegal political hoardings that marred the city, as well as instances of firecrackers being ignited in the streets, which she suggested provided cover for criminal activities.

On the professional front, Pooja Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has ventured into reality television with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is set to continue her OTT journey with the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry, where she will portray a school principal. The series also stars Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, Akshita Sood, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in significant roles.

