Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'How is this permissible...', Pooja Bhatt SLAMS people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' inside metro - WATCH

    A video showing a group singing “Jai Shri Ram” and Garba songs on a Mumbai metro during Navratri has gone viral, stirring controversy. Actress Pooja Bhatt expressed her disapproval on X, criticizing the gathering as a misuse of public space. Her comments ignited backlash, highlighting the complexities of cultural expressions in shared spaces

    How is this permissible...', Pooja Bhatt SLAMS people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' inside metro - WATCH
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    A video featuring a group of people chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and singing Garba songs inside a Mumbai metro, likely during Navratri celebrations, has gone viral on social media. Actress Pooja Bhatt, who recently participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2, voiced her disapproval on X (formerly Twitter). She criticized the gathering as a misuse of public space, arguing that such activities should not be permitted. Her comments triggered a backlash, with many users trolling her and highlighting that the group had booked the metro coach in advance, ensuring they were not disturbing others.

    Kunal Purohit, who shared the video, remarked that the phenomenon represented how "Hindutva pop music" appealed to diverse classes in both rural and urban settings. He pointed out that well-off, upper-class youths seemed unbothered by singing in a metro.

    In her response, Pooja questioned the permissibility of such actions in public spaces, stating that it didn’t matter whether it was Hindutva pop, Christmas carols, Bollywood songs, or any other type of music; public spaces should not be misused in that way. She expressed her concern about the authorities allowing such gatherings.

    Pooja further commented on the lack of basic rules, implying that this behavior undermined the potential for law and order in society. She lamented the prevalence of illegal political hoardings that marred the city, as well as instances of firecrackers being ignited in the streets, which she suggested provided cover for criminal activities.

    ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri shares dreamy photos in yellow saree; serves inspiration for Diwali 2024 [PICTURES]

    On the professional front, Pooja Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has ventured into reality television with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is set to continue her OTT journey with the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry, where she will portray a school principal. The series also stars Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, Akshita Sood, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in significant roles.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jigra Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday ATG

    'Jigra' Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday

    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note NTI

    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Kiccha Sudeep addresses womens commission complaint over contestant treatment vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Kiccha Sudeep addresses Women’s commission complaint over contestant treatment

    Bigg Boss 18: Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao pick their favourite contestant THIS season ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao pick their favourite contestant THIS season

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Baba Siddique murder: From Sidhu Moosewala's killing to Salman Khan threat 5 crimes tied to Lawrence Bishnoi AJR

    Baba Siddique murder: From Sidhu Moosewala's killing to Salman Khan threat—5 crimes tied to Lawrence Bishnoi

    India's biggest conman Natwarlal once sold Taj Mahal, Red Fort; Read anr

    India's biggest conman Natwarlal once sold Taj Mahal, Red Fort; Read

    Ghee for Hair: Discover its benefits and effective home remedies today NTI

    Ghee for Hair: Discover its benefits and effective home remedies today

    None of my family members are contesting Channapatna by election says DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    'None of my family members are contesting Channapatna by-election': K’taka DCM DK Shivakumar

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-791 October 14 2024: Check today winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-791 October 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon