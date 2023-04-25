House Of The Dragon Season 2: From new casts to compelling plot and more

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is presently in the works. Along with the existing performers, many new faces have been added to HBO's highly anticipated film.

After the massive success of its first season, HBO's House Of The Dragon is scheduled to return for a second season. Season 2 of the programme, which is a prequel series to HBO's smash hit Game Of Thrones, began filming a few days ago in London. House Of The Dragon Season 2 will include a number of fresh faces in addition to the existing cast. HBO has released an official statement with interesting details on its new star lineup.

Meet the Season 2 cast of House Of The Dragon.

As you may know, the primary cast of House Of The Dragon will return for the show's second season. Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Matthew Needham, Elliot Tittensor, Luke Tittensor, Bethany Antonia, and Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall are among those who have appeared.

However, four new actors have joined Season 2 with the existing cast to play some of the most anticipated parts. Gayle Rankin plays Alys Rivers, the witch's kid and the offspring of Lord Lyonel Strong. Ser Simon Strong, Lord Larys Strong's great-uncle, is played by Simon Russell Beale. Ser Gwayne Hightower, Otto Hightower's son and Queen Alicent's brother, will be played by Freddie Fox. In contrast, Abubakar Salim has joined the cast as Alyn of Hull.

About House Of The Dragon Season 2:

Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" will have eight episodes, down from ten in Season 1. Along with showrunner Ryan Condal, Martin acts as co-creator and executive producer. Executive producers include Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

About the show

As previously reported, HBO still needs to set a release date for House Of The Dragon Season 2. However, the latest updates indicate that the long-awaited project will be released in the Summer of 2024. In a recent interview with Variety, HBO and HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys confirmed the development. According to rumours, Season 2 of the popular programme would consist of 8 episodes.