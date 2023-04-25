Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    House Of The Dragon Season 2: From new casts to compelling plot and more

    Season 2 of House of the Dragon is presently in the works. Along with the existing performers, many new faces have been added to HBO's highly anticipated film.

    House Of The Dragon Season 2: From new casts to compelling plot and more RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 9:42 AM IST

    After the massive success of its first season, HBO's House Of The Dragon is scheduled to return for a second season. Season 2 of the programme, which is a prequel series to HBO's smash hit Game Of Thrones, began filming a few days ago in London. House Of The Dragon Season 2 will include a number of fresh faces in addition to the existing cast. HBO has released an official statement with interesting details on its new star lineup.

    Meet the Season 2 cast of House Of The Dragon.
    As you may know, the primary cast of House Of The Dragon will return for the show's second season. Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Matthew Needham, Elliot Tittensor, Luke Tittensor, Bethany Antonia, and Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall are among those who have appeared.

    House Of The Dragon Season 2: From new casts to compelling plot and more RBA

    However, four new actors have joined Season 2 with the existing cast to play some of the most anticipated parts. Gayle Rankin plays Alys Rivers, the witch's kid and the offspring of Lord Lyonel Strong. Ser Simon Strong, Lord Larys Strong's great-uncle, is played by Simon Russell Beale. Ser Gwayne Hightower, Otto Hightower's son and Queen Alicent's brother, will be played by Freddie Fox. In contrast, Abubakar Salim has joined the cast as Alyn of Hull.

    About House Of The Dragon Season 2:
    Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" will have eight episodes, down from ten in Season 1. Along with showrunner Ryan Condal, Martin acts as co-creator and executive producer. Executive producers include Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

    House Of The Dragon Season 2: From new casts to compelling plot and more RBA

    About the show
    As previously reported, HBO still needs to set a release date for House Of The Dragon Season 2. However, the latest updates indicate that the long-awaited project will be released in the Summer of 2024. In a recent interview with Variety, HBO and HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys confirmed the development. According to rumours, Season 2 of the popular programme would consist of 8 episodes.

     

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taylor Swift spills beans on reason behind being 'injured' during Eras Tour in Houston vma

    Taylor Swift spills beans on reason behind being 'injured' during Eras Tour in Houston

    Calm Down singer Rema tour in India: Prominent Afro singer will perform in these three cities; know details vma

    Calm Down singer Rema tour in India: Prominent Afro singer will perform in these three cities; know details

    Shoaib Malik opens up on divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, here's what he had to say ADC

    Shoaib Malik opens up on divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, here's what he had to say

    Catch the latest leaked dialogue from NTR's next film, that is the current talk of the town ADC

    Catch the latest leaked dialogue from NTR's next film, that is the current talk of the town

    Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, hails his fans for their support, SEE PICTURES

    Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, hails his fans for their support, SEE PICTURES

    Recent Stories

    Even PM Modi was moved by young Shalmalee's talent (WATCH)

    Even PM Modi was moved by young Shalmalee's talent (WATCH)

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Dial 112' receives death threat for CM Yogi Adityanath, case registered AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Dial 112' receives death threat for CM Yogi Adityanath, case registered

    Mia Khalifa PHOTOS: From separation with ex-husband to dating rumors; here's what we know vma

    Mia Khalifa PHOTOS: From separation with ex-husband to dating rumors; here's what we know

    Taylor Swift spills beans on reason behind being 'injured' during Eras Tour in Houston vma

    Taylor Swift spills beans on reason behind being 'injured' during Eras Tour in Houston

    Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates Blog BJP Congress JDS Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Kumaraswamy

    Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: 'Why does Congress love Lingayats during polls?'

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon