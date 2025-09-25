Homebound premiered at Cannes and won an award in Toronto for its sensitive portrayal of fractured relationships and resilience. The total censored footage amounts to 1 minute and 17 seconds. The film releases on September 26.

Bengaluru: India’s official submission to Oscars 2026, Homebound, is set to release in theaters on Friday, September 26. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa, was subjected to 11 changes by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its release. The total censored footage amounts to 1 minute and 17 seconds. According to reports, the filmmakers did not protest the changes to avoid difficulties securing Homebound's release in the country. The film premiered at Cannes Film Festival and won an award in Toronto for its sensitive and layered portrayal of fractured relationships, identity, and resilience.

What Are The Changes?

Reports indicate that multiple edits were demanded, primarily involving caste-related references. Key changes included muting or replacing six words, including “gyan,” removing the dialogue “Aloo gobhi…khaate hai,” censoring a two-second puja scene, and trimming 32 seconds from a cricket match sequence. Crew members have told media that the film was “destroyed in parts” due to these cuts. The CBFC screening was delayed for nearly three months and was described as “very hostile”. While Neeraj Ghaywan has not publicly commented, production sources compared the ordeal to the delays faced by Dhadak 2, which also underwent significant 16 edits over caste-related issues before securing its release.

Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who aspire to join the police force, believing that the position will earn them long-awaited respect and stability. As they work towards clearing the national police examination, the duo faces mounting pressures, societal expectations, and personal struggles, which begin to test the strength of their friendship and force them to confront the realities of their ambitions. It is based on a New York Times article by Basharat Peer from 2020.

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese helmed the role as executive producer of the film. In an official note shared by the film's team, Martin Scorsese said, "I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said.

Film Lovers Miffed

Many viewers have expressed frustration over the CBFC edits to Homebound, particularly the removal of caste-related references. Fans noted that the film, despite being India’s official Oscar submission, has been heavily censored for Indian audiences. Some criticized the production house for not challenging the cuts, suggesting that even the director, Neeraj Ghaywan, appeared to have accepted the changes. “The world won't get to see what India sent to the Oscars. Not even India will,” one user wrote.

