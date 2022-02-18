  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nicole Kidman's schoolgirl-like Vanity Fair cover shoot sparks outrage

    Vanity Fair has come under fire for its latest cover shoot with actor Nicole Kidman. Netizens have highlighted how the international magazine has highly photoshopped the 54-year-old’s cover photo where she’s dressed like a schoolgirl.

    Hollywood Nicole Kidman's schoolgirl like Vanity Fair cover shoot sparks outrage drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The international magazine Vanity Fair has been facing severe backlash for its February’s cover shoot that features Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman. The 54-year-old actor did a photoshoot with Vanity Fair while the article covers details about her from her latest character of Lucille Ball to her role in Big Little Lies.

    However, what did not go well for Nicole Kidman or Vanity Fair, is the cover shoot wherein the actor is dressed like a schoolgirl. Within hours of Nicole sharing the cover page of the magazine featuring her, a social media outrage started as users slammed the actor as well as the magazine.

    In the cover photo, Nicole Kidman is seen wearing a denim crop top and mini skirt as she stands between a tall yellow gate, holding on to the bars. Social media users have highlighted several inconsistencies in Nicole Kidman’s photoshoot.

    ALSO READ: Oscars 2022 nominations: The Power of The Dog, West Side Story are the front runners in most categories

    Internet users raised objections regarding Nicole Kidman’s heavily photoshopped image on the cover page of Vanity Fair. People criticizing the cover shoot have also raised issues with why a 54-year-old actor has been made to look like a schoolgirl. There were also other users who said that even though Nicole Kidman has a fit physique, the one shown on the cover of the magazine is not it.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

    Many claimed that Nicole Kidman's knee oddly pops out at an angle that is not in sync with her foot. One of the users wrote about how a 54-year-old’s body does not look like the way Nicole Kidman has been shown in the photoshoot.

    Another user wrote that the criticism was not for the beautiful actor but for Vanity Fair’s “stylistic choices and insane airbrushing".

    Nicole Kidman has acted in more than 80 film and television projects. She has been a part of the film industry for over multiple decades. She recently bagged a nomination in the Best Actress category at 94th Academy Awards for her role in ‘Being the Ricardos’.

    Check out what the social media users have to say about Nicole Kidman’s photoshoot:

     

     

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud RCB

    Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud

    Anupamaa finally confesses to Anuj about her feelings drb

    Anupamaa finally confesses to Anuj about her feelings

    Did Akshay Kumar kill Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey? Watch Trailer RCB

    Did Akshay Kumar kill Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey? Watch Trailer

    Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre RCB

    Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre

    Bachchhan Paandey Jacqueline Fernandez first look as Sophie is out RCB

    Bachchhan Paandey: Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look as Sophie is out

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 Key contenders time and more all you need to know gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Key contenders, time and more; all you need to know

    Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud RCB

    Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud

    Mohammed Siraj recalls how Virat Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and Indian Premier League IPL being life-changer-ayh

    Siraj recalls how Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and IPL being life-changer

    Sweet terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal's comeback on Khalistan allegations-dnm

    ‘Sweet terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s comeback on Khalistan allegations

    Setback for Yogi government SC orders refund of crores recovered from anti CAA protestors gcw

    Setback for Yogi government, SC orders refund of crores recovered from anti-CAA protestors

    Recent Videos

    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Video Icon
    India stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff dialogue Minsk Agreements

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    Video Icon