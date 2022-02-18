Nicole Kidman's schoolgirl-like Vanity Fair cover shoot sparks outrage

Vanity Fair has come under fire for its latest cover shoot with actor Nicole Kidman. Netizens have highlighted how the international magazine has highly photoshopped the 54-year-old’s cover photo where she’s dressed like a schoolgirl.

The international magazine Vanity Fair has been facing severe backlash for its February’s cover shoot that features Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman. The 54-year-old actor did a photoshoot with Vanity Fair while the article covers details about her from her latest character of Lucille Ball to her role in Big Little Lies.

However, what did not go well for Nicole Kidman or Vanity Fair, is the cover shoot wherein the actor is dressed like a schoolgirl. Within hours of Nicole sharing the cover page of the magazine featuring her, a social media outrage started as users slammed the actor as well as the magazine.

In the cover photo, Nicole Kidman is seen wearing a denim crop top and mini skirt as she stands between a tall yellow gate, holding on to the bars. Social media users have highlighted several inconsistencies in Nicole Kidman’s photoshoot.

Internet users raised objections regarding Nicole Kidman’s heavily photoshopped image on the cover page of Vanity Fair. People criticizing the cover shoot have also raised issues with why a 54-year-old actor has been made to look like a schoolgirl. There were also other users who said that even though Nicole Kidman has a fit physique, the one shown on the cover of the magazine is not it.

Many claimed that Nicole Kidman's knee oddly pops out at an angle that is not in sync with her foot. One of the users wrote about how a 54-year-old’s body does not look like the way Nicole Kidman has been shown in the photoshoot.

Another user wrote that the criticism was not for the beautiful actor but for Vanity Fair’s “stylistic choices and insane airbrushing".

Nicole Kidman has acted in more than 80 film and television projects. She has been a part of the film industry for over multiple decades. She recently bagged a nomination in the Best Actress category at 94th Academy Awards for her role in ‘Being the Ricardos’.

Check out what the social media users have to say about Nicole Kidman’s photoshoot: