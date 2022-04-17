Joe Alwyn opens up on why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so private

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, who started dating in 2006, have managed to keep their relationship a lot private over the years. Now, Joe has shared some details on why the couple likes to keep it so private.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been going strong and much in love in their relationship that started in the year 2016. Their six-years long relationship has always been kept under the wraps.

The couple has always kept their relationship a lot private, far away from the eyes of the public. They rarely speak of each other or their relationship in public and make few public appearances together. Amidst this, Alwyn has spoken up about why he likes to keep his relationship so private.

In an interview with Elle UK, Alwyn revealed that he still coping with how society enjoys sharing details of personal life versus keeping them under the wraps for oneself. He said, “It’s not really (because I) want to be guarded and private, it’s more a responses to something else.” Alwyn went on to add: “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive… The more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”



(Image: Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift

Before the Elle interview, Alwyn had opened up briefly about his relationship with Swift. In one of the interviews, he was asked whether he had had any discussion on an open relationship with Swift to which he said, “I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup?

A month prior to this, there were speculations that Alwyn and Swift were planning to get engaged in Cornwell amidst a romantic setup when they were out for a vacation. However, nothing constructive came out of those speculations.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 31-year-old actor, Alwyn, will be seen in ‘Conversations with Friends’, an upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel by the same name, which will be aired on Hulu. He has lately been busy with the promotions of his upcoming project.