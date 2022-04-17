Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joe Alwyn opens up on why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so private

    Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, who started dating in 2006, have managed to keep their relationship a lot private over the years. Now, Joe has shared some details on why the couple likes to keep it so private.

    Hollywood Joe Alwyn opens up on why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so private drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been going strong and much in love in their relationship that started in the year 2016. Their six-years long relationship has always been kept under the wraps.

    The couple has always kept their relationship a lot private, far away from the eyes of the public. They rarely speak of each other or their relationship in public and make few public appearances together. Amidst this, Alwyn has spoken up about why he likes to keep his relationship so private.

    In an interview with Elle UK, Alwyn revealed that he still coping with how society enjoys sharing details of personal life versus keeping them under the wraps for oneself. He said, “It’s not really (because I) want to be guarded and private, it’s more a responses to something else.” Alwyn went on to add: “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive… The more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”

    Hollywood Joe Alwyn opens up on why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so private drb
    (Image: Getty Images)

    ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift

    Before the Elle interview, Alwyn had opened up briefly about his relationship with Swift. In one of the interviews, he was asked whether he had had any discussion on an open relationship with Swift to which he said, “I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

    ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup?

    A month prior to this, there were speculations that Alwyn and Swift were planning to get engaged in Cornwell amidst a romantic setup when they were out for a vacation. However, nothing constructive came out of those speculations.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 31-year-old actor, Alwyn, will be seen in ‘Conversations with Friends’, an upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel by the same name, which will be aired on Hulu. He has lately been busy with the promotions of his upcoming project.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Yash film to enter Rs 500 crore club drb

    KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film to enter Rs 500 crore club?

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video) RBA

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video)

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days

    BTS J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga RBA

    BTS's J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon RBA

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon

    Recent Stories

    Jahangirpuri violence: 14 arrests, ten teams of Crime Branch and Special Cell formed; 10 updates -adt

    Jahangirpuri violence: 14 arrested, ten teams of Crime Branch and Special Cell formed; 10 updates

    Jahangirpuri clash: 14 arrested after clashes during Hanuman Jayanti rally in Delhi-dnm

    Jahangirpuri clash: 14 arrested after clashes during Hanuman Jayanti rally in Delhi

    India objects to NYT article on WHO, questions methodology after report claims 4 million Covid deaths - dnm

    India objects to NYT article on WHO, questions methodology after report claims 4 million Covid deaths

    KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Yash film to enter Rs 500 crore club drb

    KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film to enter Rs 500 crore club?

    Lay down arms, lives will be spared, Russia's Sunday deadline for Ukraine troops to surrender in Mariupol - dnm

    Lay down arms, lives will be spared: Russia’s Sunday deadline for Ukraine troops to surrender in Mariupol

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon