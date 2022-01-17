Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup?

Speculations regarding the engagement of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have started doing rounds as they recently flew to St Ives for a romantic getaway.

Image: Joe Alwyn Taylor Swift/Instagram

Ever since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn flew off to St Ives, there are speculations that the two will get engaged on this romantic trip of theirs. Taylor and Joe have been in a relationship for the last six years.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have taken an off from their busy schedules and have flown to St Ives where they will be spending some days together, reportedly.

As per media reports, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn decided to fly to St Ives for a brief holiday. They also have plans to make their trip rather memorable. A media report quoted a source saying that to get a few days off with each other meant a lot for the couple who otherwise have been really busy with their hectic schedules.

The report, quoting the source, further claimed that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s ‘engagement’ could be on the cards, adding that this possible explains as to why they preferred to fly so far.

ALSO READ: After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

The reports further claimed that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn got extremely close with each other during the lockdown phase. It further said that though Taylor kept her plans for the trip under the wraps, she was really excited for the trip with her long-time beau.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn took a private jet from their home in Nashville in the United States of America to London, United Kingdom, last week. From London, the couple reportedly headed off to St Ives, the holiday hotspot.

Last week, ‘Transformers’ actor Megan Fox got engaged to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly who popped the question to her beneath a banyan tree. Pictures and a video from their engagement went viral on social media soon after the two stars shared them on their respective profiles. Meanwhile, fans of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are eagerly waiting to see Joe going down on his knee and proposing to Taylor.