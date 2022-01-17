  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup?

    Speculations regarding the engagement of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have started doing rounds as they recently flew to St Ives for a romantic getaway.

    hollywood Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup? drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 7:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Joe Alwyn Taylor Swift/Instagram

    Ever since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn flew off to St Ives, there are speculations that the two will get engaged on this romantic trip of theirs. Taylor and Joe have been in a relationship for the last six years.

    Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have taken an off from their busy schedules and have flown to St Ives where they will be spending some days together, reportedly.
    As per media reports, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn decided to fly to St Ives for a brief holiday. They also have plans to make their trip rather memorable. A media report quoted a source saying that to get a few days off with each other meant a lot for the couple who otherwise have been really busy with their hectic schedules.

    The report, quoting the source, further claimed that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s ‘engagement’ could be on the cards, adding that this possible explains as to why they preferred to fly so far.

    ALSO READ: After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

    The reports further claimed that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn got extremely close with each other during the lockdown phase. It further said that though Taylor kept her plans for the trip under the wraps, she was really excited for the trip with her long-time beau.

    ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?

    Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn took a private jet from their home in Nashville in the United States of America to London, United Kingdom, last week. From London, the couple reportedly headed off to St Ives, the holiday hotspot.

    Last week, ‘Transformers’ actor Megan Fox got engaged to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly who popped the question to her beneath a banyan tree. Pictures and a video from their engagement went viral on social media soon after the two stars shared them on their respective profiles. Meanwhile, fans of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are eagerly waiting to see Joe going down on his knee and proposing to Taylor.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 7:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP elections 2022 Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap drb

    UP elections 2022: Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her Bhabhi Ji had they not been married for 21 years drb

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her ‘Bhabhi Ji’, had they not been married for 21 years

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details RCB

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details

    Lata Mangeshkar spokesperson reacts to false news about her health says it is disturbing drb

    Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson reacts to ‘false news’ about her health; says it's ‘disturbing’

    hollywood Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding? drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?

    Recent Stories

    TN CM deeply disappointed over exclusion of state's tableau from R-Day parade, seeks PM Modi's intervention-dnm

    TN CM ‘deeply disappointed’ over exclusion of state’s tableau from R-Day parade, seeks PM Modi’s intervention

    Kolkata Consumer Commission says service charge on restaurant bill totally voluntary-dnm

    Kolkata Consumer Commission says service charge on restaurant bill totally voluntary

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT drb

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT

    Is this hottie, Salman Khan's new girlfriend? Meet Samantha, young American actress RCB

    Is this hottie, Salman Khan's new girlfriend? Meet Samantha, young American actress

    After Australian Open, Novak Djokovic could be barred from participating in French Open without vaccination-ayh

    After Australian Open, Novak Djokovic could be barred from participating in French Open without vaccination

    Recent Videos

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon
    World wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID poverty inequality skyrocketed Report gcw

    World's wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID; poverty, inequality skyrocketed: Report

    Video Icon
    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon