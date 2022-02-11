  • Facebook
    Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn try to keep their relationship away from the public eye. Recently, Joe Alwyn revealed a rare detail about his relationship with Swift.

    Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Image: Joe Alwyn Taylor Swift/Instagram

    Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series ‘Conversations with Friends’. Alwyn, as a part of the series’ promotions, has been busy giving out interviews to publications and media houses. Amidst one of the interviews, he revealed a piece of rare information about his relations with Swift.

    For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been seeing each other since 2016. Their relationship is extremely private as they rarely get snapped together. However, recently, Alwyn revealed a piece of information about his relationship with Swift that has got everyone’s attention.

    In the series, Joe Alwyn is playing the character of Nick, a young man who is involved in an open relationship. When Alwyn was asked about his take on open relationships, he said that people can do whatever makes them happy. This statement was followed by a little insight into his and Taylor Swift’s relationship wherein he said, “I am obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

    ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup?

    “But I think one of the interesting things about (author Sally Rooney's) writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that’s friendships or families or relationships," said Alwyn. ‘Conversations with friends’ is a series based on Sally Rooney’s novel by the same name. Joe Alwyn continued saying that people are hooked to Rooney’s books.

    ALSO READ: Fans want Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-lover Scott Disick?

    The story of ‘Conversations with Friends’ featuring Joe Alwyn as ‘Nick’ is based on the life of a 21-year-old young woman ‘Frances’. As per the storyline, Frances’ life navigates a series of complicated relationships. These complications, for the first time, force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

    Meanwhile, in January, speculations regarding Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift’s engagement had started doing rounds after they were seen jetting off to St Ives, Cornwell for a romantic getaway.

    ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records, label that launched his career

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
