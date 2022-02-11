Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn try to keep their relationship away from the public eye. Recently, Joe Alwyn revealed a rare detail about his relationship with Swift.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series ‘Conversations with Friends’. Alwyn, as a part of the series’ promotions, has been busy giving out interviews to publications and media houses. Amidst one of the interviews, he revealed a piece of rare information about his relations with Swift.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been seeing each other since 2016. Their relationship is extremely private as they rarely get snapped together. However, recently, Alwyn revealed a piece of information about his relationship with Swift that has got everyone’s attention.

In the series, Joe Alwyn is playing the character of Nick, a young man who is involved in an open relationship. When Alwyn was asked about his take on open relationships, he said that people can do whatever makes them happy. This statement was followed by a little insight into his and Taylor Swift’s relationship wherein he said, “I am obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

“But I think one of the interesting things about (author Sally Rooney's) writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that’s friendships or families or relationships," said Alwyn. ‘Conversations with friends’ is a series based on Sally Rooney’s novel by the same name. Joe Alwyn continued saying that people are hooked to Rooney’s books.

The story of ‘Conversations with Friends’ featuring Joe Alwyn as ‘Nick’ is based on the life of a 21-year-old young woman ‘Frances’. As per the storyline, Frances’ life navigates a series of complicated relationships. These complications, for the first time, force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Meanwhile, in January, speculations regarding Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift’s engagement had started doing rounds after they were seen jetting off to St Ives, Cornwell for a romantic getaway.

