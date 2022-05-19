Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt jets off for ‘Heart of Stone’, starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

    Alia Bhatt has left for the shoot of ‘Heart of Stone’ which marks her Hollywood debut. She will be seen opposite ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actor Jamie Dornan.

    Alia Bhatt has been getting all the jitters, just how she had felt a decade ago when she began filming for her debut movie ‘Student of the Year’. Through all these years, Alia has come forward as a mature actor, one who can outshine in any and every character that is thrown at her. However, she is once again feeling the nervousness of a debutant. Reason being, her upcoming Hollywood debut ‘Stone of Heart’.

    On Thursday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to inform us that she is off for the filming of ‘Heart of Stone’ co-starring actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film will mark Alia’s Hollywood debut and will add her name to the list of Indian actors who have made the country proud on the international front, rather, in Hollywood. With this project, Alia will join the likes of Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ali Fazal and Deepika Padukone among others. Interestingly, Gal Gadot will be working with the second Indian actor. Last year, Ali Fazal shared the screen space with Gal in the movie ‘Death on the Nile’.

    Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, in her Instagram post sought best wishes for a big Hollywood debut and wrote: “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! 😬😬😬 Wish me luckkkkkkk 🎈🎈🤓🤓”

    On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. In Brahamstra, she is paired opposite her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, whom she married on April 14, last month. Alia will also once again return to the screens with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’.

