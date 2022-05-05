9 guests who could feature on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 7

Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show – Koffee With Karan, is all set to make a comeback with its seventh season. Here are nine guests we think can make it to the couch.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: We won’t be surprised if Karan Johar decides to shoot his first episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ with newly married couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Karan, publicly called Ranbir his ‘damaad’ (son-in-law) on social media after their wedding on April 14, displaying his love and affection for Alia. The TRP will go sky-rocketing if Karan announces an episode featuring Mr and Mrs Kapoor.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: We all remember how Katrina Kaif revealed on ‘Koffee With Karan’ that she wishes to be paired with Vicky Kaushal in real life. Her wish did come true as the couple tried the know in December 2021. Knowing that the buzz about their relationship started with this very show, Karan should certainly invite them for an episode. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: 9 Indian celebs we want to see attending the event

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: One of the brightest and hottest stars from the South film industries, Samantha Ruth Prabhu could totally make it as a guest on the show. Samantha’s growing popularity in the Hindi belt is unmatched. Moreover, it will be very interesting to see Samantha as a guest on Koffee With Karan, knowing that she has been the host of a celebrity show herself.

Image: RRR/Instagram

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli: Although SS Rajamouli has previously appeared with Prabhas on Koffee With Karan, the chances of him returning to the couch with his RRR stars – Ram and Charan and Jr NTR are also very high. You can’t miss the fact that Karan’s Dharma Productions also had an involvement in RRR. ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan will not return, confirms Karan Johar