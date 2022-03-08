Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut is here; actor to star opposite Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

Alia Bhatt will be marking her international debut alongside actor Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for a Netflix film.

Image: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan/Instagram

Joining the list of actors to start working in the English film industry is none other than actor Alia Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor is all set to mark her debut in Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades trilogy actor Jamie Dornan starrer ‘Heart of Stone’, a film by Netflix and Skydance.

Heart of Stone is an international spy thriller featuring the Indian actor with two of Hollywood’s most-loved actors. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have co-written the script for the film while it will be produced under the banner of Skydance by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. They will be co=producing it with Mockingbird’s Julie Lynn and Bonnie Curtis. ALSO READ: Celeb Spotted: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others’ Friday fashion a hot or a miss?

The plot details have been kept under the wraps as of now. The international thriller film is a high priority movie, given the auction victory that was held in January last year.

For Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt is the second actor she will be working with; first being her 'Death On The Nile' co-star, Ali Fazal.

