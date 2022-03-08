Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut is here; actor to star opposite Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 8:36 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt will be marking her international debut alongside actor Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for a Netflix film.

    Image: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan/Instagram

    Joining the list of actors to start working in the English film industry is none other than actor Alia Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor is all set to mark her debut in Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades trilogy actor Jamie Dornan starrer ‘Heart of Stone’, a film by Netflix and Skydance.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Heart of Stone is an international spy thriller featuring the Indian actor with two of Hollywood’s most-loved actors. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have co-written the script for the film while it will be produced under the banner of Skydance by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. They will be co=producing it with  Mockingbird’s Julie Lynn and Bonnie Curtis.

    ALSO READ: Celeb Spotted: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others’ Friday fashion a hot or a miss?

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    The plot details have been kept under the wraps as of now. The international thriller film is a high priority movie, given the auction victory that was held in January last year.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    For Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt is the second actor she will be working with; first being her 'Death On The Nile' co-star, Ali Fazal.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Heart of Stone will mark Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated debut after tasting a huge success in the Hindi film industry. Speaking of Bollywood actors working in Hollywood, several actors including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ali Fazal have made the country proud with their achievements in English films. And now, it will be none other than our Gangubai who will be winning the hearts.

    ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

