Professor accused of expelling girl student from class for wearing hijab in UP, explains what transpired

Zarina, a final year undergraduate student, claimed she was going to sit in her seat in the classroom at 2 pm on Wednesday when Professor Prashant, who was taking the class, stopped her.

Amidst the ongoing controversy over hijab in Karnataka, a new case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh as reports of a teacher misbehaving with a female student for wearing a hijab to Tilakdhari Mahavidyalaya (TD College) surfaced. The student was reprimanded and expelled from the class. The girl’s father filed a police complaint on her behalf.

However, the professor vehemently denied the allegations of the student, saying that the student misbehaved with him and made false allegations when he as a punishment expelled her from the class.

Assistant professor of political science, Prashant Trivedi in a conversation with Asianet News cleared the air on what transpired in the classroom on Wednesday. Trivedi said the topic of politics was being discussed in the class, while the matter reached the hijab controversy. Eventually, the student got up and started shouting loudly questioning why people wear sarees, due to which other students started getting disturbed.

Trivedi said, “I told her (Zarina) to sit down quietly. But she threatened me that her family would take note of me.” To which he said, “It is the job of the proctorial board to see in which dress a student is coming to college and it doesn’t concern me.”

Prashant added that any student of the class can be asked about this (incident), as the objection to the hijab as claimed by the student is completely false.

To get a clearer picture about the issue, Asianet News spoke to some students who were present in the class at the time of the incident. Students said that Zarina had misbehaved with the professor, after which he asked her to leave the class. A student on the condition of anonymity said, “Prashant sir gives opportunity to all students to speak and share their ideas in class but on Wednesday Zarina’s behaviour was not good. Regarding the incident, Prashant sir asked her to go out of the class.” The student added that there was no such thing as objection to the hijab in the class, although the students were speaking in favour and against it.

