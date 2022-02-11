Karnataka hijab row: Muslim students move SC challenging HC’s interim order

On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court had refused to urgently list a plea challenging the Karnataka government's rule on dress code in schools and colleges, saying let the high court hear it first.

An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the direction of the Karnataka High Court of no religious dress in colleges. The interim order of Karnataka High Court on February 10 restrained students from wearing hijab or any religious attire till the matter is pending with the court.

In the absence of a detailed order, the student has relied on certain oral remarks of the bench that, “We will direct that the institutions shall start. But till the matter is pending consideration before the Court, these students and all stakeholders, they shall not insist on wearing religious garments, may be headdress or saffron shawl. We will restrain everyone.”

The Karnataka HC had further stated, “Because we want peace and tranquillity in state. We are seized with the matter. We can continue the matter on day-to-day basis.” The High Court was hearing the petitions filed by Muslim students challenging Hijab Ban in colleges.

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and two other judges, began hearing petitions on the hijab issue Thursday afternoon.

On February 9, the HC bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit had referred the matter to a larger bench, asking the petitioners to seek interim relief after a decision is taken by the Chief Justice.

The full bench also said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquility is to be maintained.

The hearing will continue in the Karnataka High Court on Monday and in the meantime, students have been asked to refrain from wearing hijab or any other religious dresses till an order is given pertaining to the same.

