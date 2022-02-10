  • Facebook
    Karnataka HC says no hijab till final judgment, adjourns case till Monday

    The three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC was hearing the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of ‘hijabs’ (headscarves) by students in colleges.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
    The Karnataka High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the hijab row case after hearing senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Devadatt Kamat. The Court said the matter will be heard again on Monday, February 14.

    The Court said, till the inquiry is complete, no religious symbols should be used. The HC favours to give interim order and will give orders in few days. 

    The Court further said it will pass an order directing reopening of colleges, and asked students not to insist on wearing such religious things till the disposal of the matter. The Court said peace and tranquillity must be restored. 

    More details to follow. 

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 5:23 PM IST
