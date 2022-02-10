Karnataka HC says no hijab till final judgment, adjourns case till Monday

The three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC was hearing the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of ‘hijabs’ (headscarves) by students in colleges.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the hijab row case after hearing senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Devadatt Kamat. The Court said the matter will be heard again on Monday, February 14.

The three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC was hearing the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of ‘hijabs’ (headscarves) by students in colleges.

The Court said, till the inquiry is complete, no religious symbols should be used. The HC favours to give interim order and will give orders in few days.

The Court further said it will pass an order directing reopening of colleges, and asked students not to insist on wearing such religious things till the disposal of the matter. The Court said peace and tranquillity must be restored.

