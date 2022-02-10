  • Facebook
    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    If assaults (sexual) are increasing today, it is because of the kind of clothes women wear, Renukacharya said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
    Even as the hijab vs saffron controversy continues to simmer, the incident has exposed the "misogynist" mindset of some political leaders. One such leader is Karnataka BJP legislator MP Renukacharya who believes that sexual assaults are increasing because of the kind of clothes women wear. The BJP leader is also the political secretary to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. 

    Responding to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's statement on the hijab issue, Renukacharya said, "The use of Bikini word is a very cheap comment. The students while studying in schools and college, must follow the dress code and cover their bodies. If assaults (sexual) are increasing today, it is because of the kind of clothes women wear. Men may get provoked and it is not good. Women have respect in our country. Hence, the bikini word is very cheap and Priyanka Gandhi should take it back."

    The remarks triggered an outburst with rights activists slamming the MLA for his mindset.

    Human rights activist Brinda Adige told Asianet Newsable, "Renukachaya is an elected representative. He is making policies for citizens of this nation and women have also cast their vote and elected this man. How dare he make such a retrograde statement? His view that men are provoked to rape because of the clothes that women wear is regressive, chauvinistic and misogynistic. Who provokes these men to rape any other woman or a girl? I think such people simply should not ask for an apology. They should simply be asked to step down from their position. Such people are unworthy of being our representatives in a democratic setup."

    Renukacharya was responding to Priyanka's Twitter post where she had mentioned that whether it is a bikini, ghoonghat, jeans or hijab, every woman has the right to decide what she wants to wear and that the same had been constitutionally guaranteed.

    Following the outrage over his remark, Renukachaya tendered an apology. He said, "If my remarks hurt any of my sisters, I tender an apology."

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
